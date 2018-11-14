14/11/2018 12:00:00

PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES DRUG DEVELOPMENT UPDATE FOR IMMUNO-DERMATOLOGY ASSET PH-10

KNOXVILLE, TN, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today provided an update on the Company’s small molecule clinical development program for its investigational immuno-dermatology drug PH-10 for the treatments of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. Pathways significantly improved by PH-10 use include published psoriasis transcriptomes and cellular responses mediated by IL-17, IL-22, and interferons.

Provectus has begun work in support of extended 12-week administration (proof-of-concept or POC) for topically applied, non-steroidal PH-10:

  • The Company has finished two toxicology-focused, non-clinical, single administration studies using carbon-14- (14C-) labeled rose bengal disodium (RB) to demonstrate lack of systemic uptake. RB is PH-10’s active pharmaceutical ingredient. Radio-labeled RB, however, is easier to detect in plasma and tissues at very low levels than RB itself. These data suggest there is minimal potential of visceral target organ effects from topical application of PH-10.

     

  • The goal of a planned, non-clinical, toxicology-focused, 12-week administration study would be to demonstrate local effects in the skin from the extended use of PH-10 and identify any potential systemic toxicities.

     

  • When completed, the 12-week POC program may allow for direct comparison of PH-10 to approved topical treatments for psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

PH-10’s mechanism of action (MOA), as well as its implications for immunology, are beginning to be understood. James Krueger, MD, PhD and members of the Laboratory for Investigative Dermatology at The Rockefeller University have elucidated PH-10’s MOA for psoriasis in a previous clinical study (NCT02322086).

A clinical study of PH-10’s MOA for atopic dermatitis is planned for 2019, and would be undertaken by a different dermatology and immunology investigator.

Dominic Rodrigues, Vice Chair of the Company's Board of Directors, said, “PH-10 is a clinical-stage, multi-indication viable, and immuno-dermatology-capable pharmaceutical asset. It has a novel mechanism of action; exhibits attractive preliminary safety and efficacy properties; has compelling product, manufacturing, and pricing characteristics; and is based on a family of small molecules entirely and wholly owned by Provectus. We are committed to properly monetizing this important asset for shareholders by developing PH-10 into a Phase 3-ready candidate, for both psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, in an efficient, effective, and industry-recognized manner.”

About PH-10

Provectus’ investigational dermatology drug, PH-10, a topically applied, non-steroidal, small molecule-based gel, is undergoing clinical study for inflammatory dermatoses like psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. PH-10 is self-applied to affected skin with photoactivation via ambient exposure to visible light.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leading the development of a new class of drugs for oncology and dermatology based on a family of molecules called halogenated xanthenes. The Company’s lead investigational cancer drug product, PV-10, the first small molecule oncolytic immunotherapy, can induce immunogenic cell death. PV-10 is undergoing clinical study for adult solid tumor cancers, like melanoma and cancers of the liver, and preclinical study for pediatric cancers. Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the NIH registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains “forward-looking statements” as defined under U.S. federal securities laws. These statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, beliefs, estimates, and expectations and express management's current views of future performance, results, and trends and may be identified by their use of terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “will,” and other similar terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Such statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements after this date.

Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in forward-looking statements include those discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in Item 1A of

our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017

).

###

Contact:

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tim Scott, Ph.D.

President

Phone: (866) 594-5999

provectus_logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
07 Nov
FING-B
IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
27
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
25
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
2
MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX
3
Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results
4
Canacol Energy Ltd. Reports Q3 2018 Results
5
Bloom Farms Commits to 50% of Its Cannabis Suppliers Being Women Owned or Operated Businesses by the End of 2020

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

12:35
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Townsquare Media, Koss, ESSA Pharma, MVC Capital, Valeritas, and Sonic Foundry — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
12:30
SURGE BLOCKCHAIN TO LAUNCH SURGE UTILITY TOKEN ON ETHEREUM NETWORK
12:30
Elixinol CBD Announces Buy-One-Get-One (BOGO) For Holiday Shoppers
12:27
Form 8.3 - Flybe Group plc
12:25
Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Vertex Pharmaceuticals, MISONIX, Whiting Petroleum, Kewaunee Scientific, Arotech, and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance — Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results
12:25
CURE Pharmaceutical Names Veteran Executive as Chief Financial Officer
12:20
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Plains Group Holdings, Vericel, LGL Group, Bovie Medical, eGain, and Navios Maritime Acquisition — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
12:15
Iterum Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Recent Highlights
12:10
Listing of bond loan issued by Jernhusen AB on STO Sustainable Bonds (680/18)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 November 2018 12:51:30
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-14 13:51:30 - 2018-11-14 12:51:30 - 1000 - Website: OKAY