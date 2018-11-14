QIWI Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Third Quarter Total Adjusted Net Revenue Increases 62% to RUB 5,230 Million and Adjusted Net Profit Increases 10% to RUB 1,170 Million or RUB 18.99 per diluted share

QIWI revises 2018 Guidance

NICOSIA, Cyprus, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QIWI plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) (MOEX: QIWI) (“QIWI” or the “Company”) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018.

Third Quarter 2018 Operating and Financial Highlights

Total Adjusted Net Revenue increased 62% to RUB 5,230 million ($79.7 million)

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue increased 34% to RUB 4,257 million ($64.9 million)

Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% to RUB 1,633 million ($24.9 million)

Adjusted Net Profit increased 10% to RUB 1,170 million ($17.8 million), or RUB 18.99 per diluted share

Payment Services Segment Net Profit increased 27% to RUB 2,487 million ($37.9 million) or RUB 40.35 per diluted share

Total Payment Services volume increased 26% to RUB 297.1 billion ($4.5 billion)

“Today I’m glad to share with you our third quarter 2018 results. This quarter we continued to grow our business delivering an impressive set of numbers. First of all, I would like to emphasize the robust performance of our core Payment Services segment, which demonstrated 34% segment net revenue growth and 27% segment net profit growth driven by the development of our payment ecosystem and growth in our key verticals including primarily betting related payment services that are presented as part of the e-commerce market vertical,” said Sergey Solonin, QIWI’s chief executive officer. “As we continued to benefit from the strong performance of the Payment Services segment, which remains a core part of our business, generating significant cash flows, we are well positioned to pursue our strategy and carry on with investing in new business lines and projects in order to build up our ecosystem, diversify our operations, prolong the life cycle of our clients and ultimately secure the long term growth prospects of our Company.

Looking forward, we see many opportunities for growing our payment services business as well as for creating a wider digital ecosystem and broader service offering through our new projects.”

The Segment Presentation of the Results of Operations

As of September 30 2018, we distinguish three reportable segments as well as Corporate and Other category, as set below:

Payment Services (PS) segment, which encompasses our virtual distribution services, including QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications, payment channels and methods; physical distribution, including our kiosks, terminals and other retail points of service, Contact Money Remittance System; and our merchant focused services;

Consumer Financial Services (CFS) segment, which encompasses our consumer lending business SOVEST;

Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) segment, which encompasses Tochka business which is focused on offering a broad range of services for small and medium enterprises; and

Corporate and Other (CO) category, which encompasses expenses associated with the corporate operations of QIWI Group, Rocketbank, a digital banking service offering debit cards and deposits to retail customers as well as our R&D, projects and emerging business models.

Third Quarter 2018 Results

Adjusted and Segment Net Revenues: Total Adjusted Net Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was RUB 5,230 million ($79.7 million), an increase of 62% compared with RUB 3,238 million in the prior year. The increase was mainly driven by Payment Services and SME Segments Net Revenue growth.

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was RUB 4,257 million ($64.9 million), an increase of 34% compared with RUB 3,179 million in the prior year.

PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue was RUB 3,668 million ($55.9 million), an increase of 38% compared with RUB 2,661 million in the prior year. PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue growth was predominantly driven by a volume growth in the E-commerce and Money Remittance market verticals as well as by an improvement in Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield resulting from the shift in product mix.

PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue1, which is principally composed of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments and interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, and advertising, was RUB 589 million ($9.0 million), an increase of 14% compared with RUB 518 million in the prior year.

Fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 were RUB 380 million ($5.8 million) compared with RUB 342 million for the corresponding period in the prior year. PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue excluding revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments increased 19% compared with the same period in the prior year.

Small and Medium Enterprises Segment Net Revenue which is composed of revenue from cash and settlement services (mostly associated with the information and technology service agreements with Otkritie Bank related to the operations of the Tochka project) for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 was RUB 842 million ($12.8 million) compared with nil in the third quarter of the prior year as a result of the launch of operations of the Tochka project and corresponding revenues from information and technology service agreements with Otkritie Bank for providing services to Tochka clients that have their accounts with Otkritie Bank as well as revenues for providing services to Tochka clients that have their accounts with QIWI Bank. As of September 30, 2018 the Tochka project has not yet been transferred to the new entity established with Bank “Otkritie”, thus the revenues of the Tochka project were fully recognized for the third quarter 2018 consistent with the previous quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA: For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, Adjusted EBITDA was RUB 1,633 million ($24.9 million), an increase of 23% compared with RUB 1,325 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA increase was driven by Total Adjusted Net Revenue growth offset by an increase in payroll and related taxes (excluding effect of share based payments) to RUB 1,014 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 as compared to RUB 438 million for same period in the prior year resulting from a significant personnel expense increase in connection with the development of the SOVEST project, the launch of the Tochka project and transfer of Rocketbank to QIWI as well as by an increase of SG&A expense as follows. SG&A expenses growth was primarily driven by: (i) compensation to employees and related taxes (excluding effect of share-based payments) increase to RUB 799 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 as compared to RUB 455 million for same period in the prior year resulting from a significant personnel expense growth in connection with the development of the SOVEST project, the launch of the Tochka project and transfer of Rocketbank to QIWI; (ii) advertising, client acquisition and related expenses increase to RUB 525 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 as compared to RUB 413 million for same period in the prior year mostly due to expenses connected with SOVEST, Tochka and to a lesser extend Rocketbank projects as well as by the increase in credit loss expenses to RUB 236 million in the third quarter 2018 as compared to RUB 52 million for the same period of the prior year as a result of the development of the SOVEST project and corresponding growth of its credit portfolio. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Total Adjusted Net Revenue) was 31.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 compared with 40.9% for the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted and Segment Net Profit: For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, Adjusted Net Profit was RUB 1,170 million ($17.8 million), an increase of 10% compared with RUB 1,064 million in the prior year. The growth of Adjusted Net Profit was primarily driven by the same factors impacting Adjusted EBITDA offset by a net foreign exchange loss2 as compared to the net foreign exchange gain in the same period in the prior year as well as an increase in income tax expenses.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, Payment Services Segment Net Profit was RUB 2,487 million ($37.9 million), an increase of 27% compared with RUB 1,952 million in the prior year driven by Payment Services Segment Net Revenue growth and slightly offset an increase in income tax expense.

The Consumer Financial Services Segment Net Loss in the second quarter 2018 was RUB 699 million ($10.7 million) as compared to a Net Loss of RUB 625 million in the same period of prior year resulting from the expansion of operations of the SOVEST project and associated costs mostly related to consumer acquisition.

The Small and Medium Enterprises Net Loss was RUB 80 million ($1.2 million) compared to a Net Loss of RUB 107 million in the prior year. The decrease of losses incurred was primarily driven by the Small and Medium Enterprises Segment Net Revenue growth due to the development of the Tochka project.

Corporate and Other Category Net Loss was RUB 538 million ($8.2 million), an increase of 246% compared with the net loss of RUB 156 million in the prior year primarily driven by expenses incurred in connection with the operations of Rocketbank in the amount of RUB 306 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to nil in the same period of the prior year as well as several individually insignificant projects.

Payment Services Other Operating Data: For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, Payment Services Segment payment volume was RUB 297.1 billion ($4.5 billion), an increase of 26% compared with RUB 235.9 billion in the prior year. The increase in payment volume was driven by growth in E-commerce and Money Remittances market verticals resulting largely from the development of certain payment solutions for merchants including betting merchants, new contracts and projects targeting the self-employed market as well as secular growth in some of our key categories. Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield was 1.23%, an increase of 10 bps compared with 1.13% in the prior year primarily driven to the shift of the product mix towards higher yielding E-commerce volumes offset by a slight decrease of average net revenue yields in key market verticals including E-commerce, Money Remittance and Financial Services.

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue Yield was 1.43%, an increase of 8 bps as compared with 1.35% in the prior year. Payment Services Segment Net Revenue Yield excluding the effect of fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments was 1.30%, an increase of 10 bps as compared with the same period in the prior year.

The number of active kiosks and terminals was 149,754 including Contact and Rapida physical points of service, a decrease of 2% compared with the prior year.

The number of active Qiwi Wallet accounts was 20.8 million as of September 30, 2018, an increase of 1.8 million, or 10%, as compared with 19.0 million in the third quarter 2017. The increase was driven mainly by development of consumer and merchant use cases in the core market verticals, network effects as well as increasing convenience and usability of our services.

Consumer Financial Services Other Operating Data: For the quarter ended September 30, 2018, Consumer Financial Services Segment payment volume was RUB 4.7 billion ($71.2 million). CFS payment volume increased more than four times as compared to the RUB 0.9 billion for the third quarter of 2017 driven by the growth and development of the SOVEST project.

Recent Developments

Acquisition of assets of Tochka and Rocketbank: In August 2017, we have executed a series of transactions to acquire the brands, software and hardware of Tochka, a digital banking service focused on offering a broad range of services to small and medium businesses and Rocketbank, a digital banking service offering debit cards and deposits to retail customers, from Otkritie Bank.

After the prolonged negotiations with the management of the Otkritie Bank on June 7 2018, QIWI, Otkritie Bank and Tochka management team have signed a partnership agreement to establish a new entity to collectively develop Tochka business as a multi-banking platform. Consequently, on July 4 2018, JCS Tochka was established. We anticipate that the launch of JSC Tochka will occur within the next several months and the new structure will consequently commence its business operations.

Further, in July 2018 we have reached the final agreements on the Rocketbank transaction. Pursuant to these agreements the Group acquired 100% of Rocketbank’s business on the terms materially equivalent to those originally agreed. Accordingly, we have begun the process of transferring Rocketbank customers to QIWI bank on July 25, 2018. As of the date of this report, we have almost completed the transfer of Rocketbank customers, personnel and business processes to QIWI and started to consolidate Rocketbank business as part of QIWI Group thereof. We aim to conclude the transfer by the end of 2018.

Dividend: Considering our expectations about the performance of the Group as well as our anticipated level of investments in 2019, the Board intends to review the previously announced suspension of dividend payments in the first quarter of 2019. It remains the long-term intention of the Company to distribute all excess cash to shareholders.

2018 Guidance

3

QIWI upgrades its guidance in respect of 2018 outlook:

Total Adjusted Net Revenue is expected to increase by 40% to 45% over 2017;

Adjusted Net Profit is expected to decline by 15% to 10% over 2017;

Payment Services Segment Net Revenue is expected to increase by 22% to 27% over 2017;

Payment Services Segment Net Profit is expected to increase by 17% to 22% over 2017.

The upgrade of the guidance was primarily driven by the strong performance of Payment Services Segment as well as the recognition of the Tochka project revenues for the most part of the second half of 2018.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

QIWI will host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2018 financial results today at 8:30 a.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Sergey Solonin, chief executive officer, and Alexander Karavaev, chief financial officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing +1 (877) 407-3982 or for international callers by dialing +1 (201) 493-6780. A replay will be available at 11:30 a.m. ET and can be accessed by dialing +1 (844) 512-2921 or +1 (412) 317-6671 for international callers; the pin number is 13684829. The replay will be available until Wednesday, November 21, 2018. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at https://www.qiwi.ru under the Corporate Investor Relations section or directly at https://investor.qiwi.com/.

About QIWI plc.

QIWI is a leading provider of next generation payment and financial services in Russia and the CIS. It has an integrated proprietary network that enables payment services across online, mobile and physical channels. It has deployed over 20.8 million virtual wallets, over 149,000 kiosks and terminals, and enabled merchants and customers to accept and transfer over RUB 89 billion cash and electronic payments monthly connecting over 47 million consumers using its network at least once a month. QIWI’s consumers can use cash, stored value and other electronic payment methods in order and pay for goods and services or transfer money across virtual or physical environments interchangeably.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding expected total adjusted net revenue, adjusted net profit and net revenue yield, dividend payments, payment volume growth, growth of physical and virtual distribution channels, trends in each of our market verticals and statements regarding the development of our Consumer Financial Services segment, including our SOVEST business, the development of our Small and Medium Enterprises segment, including our Tochka business, as well as the development of other new projects. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of QIWI plc. to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to, the macroeconomic conditions of the Russian Federation and in each of the international markets in which we operate, growth in each of our market verticals, competition, the introduction of new products and services and their acceptance by consumers, QIWI’s ability to estimate the market risk and capital risk associated with new projects, a decline in net revenue yield, regulation, QIWI’s ability to grow physical and virtual distribution channels, cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in QIWI’s products and services, QIWI’s ability to expand geographically, the risk that new projects will not perform in accordance with its expectations and other risks identified under the Caption “Risk Factors” in QIWI’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other reports QIWI files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. QIWI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements or to report future events that may affect such forward-looking statements unless QIWI is required to do so by law.

1 Payment Services Other Adjusted Net Revenue is principally composed of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, rent of space for kiosks, cash and settlement services and advertising related to the Payment Services Segment. It differs from Other Adjusted Net Revenue presented earlier as certain items contributing to interest revenues and other revenues were transferred to Consumer Financial Services Segment or Corporate and other Category. The numbers for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2017 are presented in the updated methodology for convenience purposes and may differ from the numbers presented earlier.

2 Foreign exchange gain/loss is calculated as total foreign exchange gain/loss, net recognized in the statement of comprehensive income excluding the effect of foreign exchange gain/loss on June 2014 offering proceed

3 Guidance is provided in Russian rubles

QIWI plc. Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (in millions) As of December 31, As of September 30, As of September 30, 2017 (audited) 2018 (unaudited) 2018 (unaudited) RUB RUB USD (1) Assets Non-current assets Property and equipment 724 1,084 17 Goodwill and other intangible assets 10,807 10,897 166 Investments in joint venture 832 825 13 Long-term debt instruments 1,100 497 8 Long-term loans 164 229 3 Other non-current assets 64 102 2 Deferred tax assets 245 155 2 Total non-current assets 13,936 13,789 210 Current assets Trade and other receivables 9,648 8,602 131 Short-term loans 1,691 4,565 70 Short-term debt instruments 704 1,436 22 Prepaid income tax 187 4 0 Cash and cash equivalents(2) 18,406 28,881 440 Other current assets 458 739 11 Total current assets 31,094 44,227 674 Assets of disposal group classified as held for sale 29 930 14 Total assets 45,059 58,946 899 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to equity holders of the parent Share capital 1 1 0 Additional paid-in capital 1,876 1,876 29 Share premium 12,068 12,068 184 Other reserve 1,462 1,981 30 Retained earnings 5,715 8,209 125 Translation reserve (2) 363 6 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the parent 21,120 24,498 373 Non-controlling interests 37 39 1 Total equity 21,157 24,537 374 Non-current liabilities Long-term customer accounts - 197 3 Other non-current liabilities 10 - 0 Deferred tax liabilities 826 701 11 Total non-current liabilities 836 898 14 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 19,599 20,577 314 Amounts due to customers and amounts due to banks 3,182 11,895 181 VAT and other taxes payable 198 459 7 Income tax payable 32 94 1 Other current liabilities 51 486 7 Total current liabilities 23,062 33,511 511 Liabilities directly associated with the assets of a disposal group classified as held for sale 4 - - Total equity and liabilities 45,059 58,946 899

(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 65.5906 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2018.

(2) Cash and cash equivalents presented in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of December 31, 2017 does not reconcile with the cash and cash equivalents presented in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for twelve months ended December 31, 2017due to the cash balances classified as part of the assets held for sale.

QIWI plc. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (in millions, except per share data) Three months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 RUB RUB USD (1) Revenue 5,130 7,943 121 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 2,399 3,881 59 Selling general and administrative expenses 1,527 2,552 39 Depreciation and amortization 189 221 3 Credit loss expense 52 236 4 Impairment of intangible assets - - - Profit from operations 963 1,053 16 Other income and expenses, net (22) (2) (0) Foreign exchange gain 59 344 5 Foreign exchange loss (72) (274) (4) Interest income and expenses, net 1 2 0 Profit before tax 929 1,123 17 Income tax expense (136) (270) (4) Net profit 793 853 13 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 786 842 13 Non-controlling interests 7 11 0 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (45) 108 2 Total comprehensive income net of tax 748 961 15 attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 741 950 14 Non-controlling interests 7 11 0 Earnings per share: Basic profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 12.93 13.74 0.21 Diluted profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 12.84 13.66 0.21

(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 65.5906 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2018.

QIWI plc. Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (in millions, except per share data) Nine months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 RUB RUB USD (1) Revenue 14,532 21,329 325 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 6,703 10,396 158 Selling general and administrative expenses 3,809 6,593 101 Depreciation and amortization 598 623 9 Credit loss expense 88 361 6 Impairment of intangible assets - 23 0 Profit from operations 3,334 3,333 51 Other income and expenses, net (30) (91) (1) Foreign exchange gain 233 821 13 Foreign exchange loss (333) (634) (10) Interest income and expenses, net 8 14 0 Profit before tax 3,212 3,443 52 Income tax expense (525) (712) (11) Net profit 2,687 2,731 42 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 2,669 2,702 41 Non-controlling interests 18 29 0 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (115) 365 6 Total comprehensive income net of tax 2,572 3,096 47 attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 2,554 3,067 47 Non-controlling interests 18 29 0 Earnings per share: Basic profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 43.98 44.23 0.67 Diluted profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent 43.71 43.88 0.67

Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 65.5906 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2018.

QIWI plc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (in millions) Nine months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 RUB RUB USD (1) Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 3,212 3,443 52 Adjustments to reconcile profit before income tax to net cash flow (used in)/ generated from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 598 623 9 Foreign exchange loss/(gain), net 100 (187) (3) Interest income, net (765) (1,038) (16) Сredit loss expense 88 361 6 Share-based payments 288 519 8 Loss/(gain) from initial recognition, net - 103 2 Other 32 108 2 Operating profit before changes in working capital 3,553 3,932 60 Decrease in trade and other receivables 898 335 5 Decrease/(increase) in other assets 183 (316) (5) Increase/(decrease) in customer accounts and amounts due to banks (718) 8,725 133 Decrease in accounts payable and accruals (2,046) 742 11 Increase in loans issued from banking operations (741) (3,200) (49) Cash generated from operations 1,129 10,218 156 Interest received 798 871 13 Interest paid (52) (78) (1) Income tax paid (671) (476) (7) Net cash flow generated from operating activities 1,204 10,535 161 Cash flows used in investing activities Cash inflow from business combination - 234 4 Acquisition of joint control company (813) (21) (0) Purchase of property and equipment (140) (564) (9) Purchase of intangible assets (190) (247) (4) Advances issued for other non-current assets (944) - - Loans issued (376) (135) (2) Repayment of loans issued 303 3 0 Purchase of debt instruments (1,376) (810) (12) Proceeds from settlement of debt instruments 1,775 672 10 Net cash flow used in investing activities (1,761) (868) (13) Cash flows used in financing activities Dividends paid to owners of the Group (2,148) - - Dividends paid to non-controlling shareholders (11) (27) (0) Net cash flow used in financing activities (2,159) (27) (0) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (301) 813 12 Effect of expected credit losses on cash and cash equivalents(2) - (7) (0) Net increase\ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,017) 10,446 159 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 19,021 18,435 281 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period (3) 16,004 28,881 440

(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 65.5906 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2018.

(2) Cash and cash equivalents presented in the Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as of December 31, 2017 does not reconcile with the cash and cash equivalents presented in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for twelve months ended December 31, 2017 due to the cash balances classified as part of the assets held for sale.

QIWI plc. Reporting Segments Data Three months ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 RUB RUB USD (1) Total Segment Net Revenue (2) 3,238 5,230 79.7 Payment Services 3,179 4,257 64.9 Consumer Financial Services 52 125 1.9 Small and Medium Enterprises 0 842 12.8 Corporate and Other 7 6 0.1 Total Segment Net Profit (3) 1,064 1,170 17.8 Payment Services 1,952 2,487 37.9 Consumer Financial Services (625) (699) (10.7) Small and Medium Enterprises (107) (80) (1.2) Corporate and Other (156) (538) (8.2)

Nine months ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 RUB RUB USD (1) Total Segment Net Revenue (2) 9,077 13,839 211.0 Payment Services 9,080 11,757 179.2 Consumer Financial Services (26) 186 2.8 Small and Medium Enterprises 0 1,859 28.3 Corporate and Other 23 37 0.6 Total Segment Net Profit (3) 3,412 3,123 47.6 Payment Services 5,530 6,946 105.9 Consumer Financial Services (1,517) (2,080) (31.7) Small and Medium Enterprises (107) (496) (7.6) Corporate and Other (494) (1,247) (19.0)

(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 65.5906 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2018.

(2) For the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2018 Total Adjusted Net Revenue is equal to Total Segment Net Revenue

(3) For the quarter ended September 30, 2017 and September 30, 2018 Total Adjusted Net Profit is equal to Total Segment Net Profit

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Supplemental Financial Information

This release presents Total Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted Net Profit per share, which are non-IFRS financial measures. You should not consider these non-IFRS financial measures as substitutes for or superior to revenue, in the case of Total Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue and PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue; Net Profit, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA; and Adjusted Net Profit, or earnings per share, in the case of Adjusted Net Profit per share, each prepared in accordance with IFRS. Furthermore, because these non-IFRS financial measures are not determined in accordance with IFRS, they are susceptible to varying calculations and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. QIWI encourages investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. For more information regarding Total Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Profit, and Adjusted Net Profit per share, including a quantitative reconciliation of Total Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit to the most directly comparable IFRS financial performance measure, which is revenue in the case of Total Adjusted Net Revenue, PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue and PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue and Net Profit in the case of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Profit, see Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results in this earnings release.

PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue is the Adjusted Net Revenue consisting of the merchant and consumer fees collected for the payment transactions. E-commerce payment adjusted net revenue consists of fees charged to customers and merchants that buy and sell products and services online, including online games, social networks, betting, online stores, game developers, software producers, coupon websites, tickets and numerous other merchants. Financial Services payment adjusted net revenue primarily consists of fees charged for payments accepted on behalf of our bank partners and microfinance companies. Money Remittances payment adjusted net revenue primarily consists of fees charged for transferring funds via money remittance companies, card-to-card transfers and certain wallet-to-wallet transfers. Telecom payment adjusted net revenue primarily consists of fees charged for payments to MNOs, internet services providers and pay television providers. Other payment adjusted net revenue consists of consumer and merchant fees charged for a variety of payments including multi-level-marketing, utility bills, government payments, education services and many others. PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, rent of space for kiosks, cash and settlement services and advertising.

QIWI plc. Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results (in millions, except per share data) Three months ended (unaudited) September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 RUB RUB USD (1) Revenue 5,130 7,943 121.1 Minus: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 2,399 3,881 59.2 Plus: Payroll and related taxes 507 1,168 17.8 Total Adjusted Net Revenue 3,238 5,230 79.7 Segment Net Revenue Payment Services Segment Revenue 5,092 6,838 104.3 PS Payment Revenue (2) 4,366 6,025 92 Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(3) 1,948 2,735 42 Plus: Compensation to employees and related taxes allocated to PS Payment Revenue(4) 243 378 6 PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue 2,661 3,668 55.9 PS Other Revenue (5) 726 813 12 Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(6) 248 274 4 Plus: Compensation to employees and related taxes allocated to PS Other Revenue(4) 40 50 1 PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue 518 589 9.0 Payment Services Segment Net Revenue 3,179 4,257 64.9 Consumer Financial Services Segment Revenue 25 160 2.4 Minus: Cost of CFS revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 82 212 3.2 Plus: Compensation to employees and related taxes 108 177 2.7 Consumer Financial Services Segment Net Revenue 52 125 1.9 SME Revenue 0 895 13.6 Minus: Cost of SME revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 101 438 6.7 Plus: Compensation to employees and related taxes 101 384 5.9 SME Net Revenue 0 842 12.8 Corporate and Other Category Revenue 13 50 0.8 Minus: Cost of CO revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 20 222 3.4 Plus: Compensation to employees and related taxes 15 179 2.7 Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue 7 6 0.1 Total Segment Net Revenue 3,238 5,230 79.7 Net Profit 793 853 13.0 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 189 221 3.4 Other income 22 2 0.0 Foreign exchange gain (59) (344) (5.2) Foreign exchange loss 72 274 4.2 Interest expenses (1) (2) (0.0) Income tax expenses 136 270 4.1 Share-based payments expenses 173 359 5.5 Adjusted EBITDA 1,325 1,633 24.9 Adjusted EBITDA margin 40.9% 31.2% 31.2% Net profit 793 853 13.0 Amortization of fair value adjustments(7) 75 78 1.2 Share-based payments expenses 173 359 5.5 Foreign Exchange loss/(gain) on June 2014 offering proceeds(8) 38 (105) (1.6) Effect of taxation of the above items (15) (15) (0.2) Adjusted Net Profit 1,064 1,170 17.8 Adjusted Net Profit per share: Basic 17.50 19.10 0.29 Diluted 17.38 18.99 0.29 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share Basic 60,791 61,276 61,276 Diluted 61,228 61,634 61,634

(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 65.5906 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2018.

(2) PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions.

(3) Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties.

(4) The Company does not record the compensation to employees and related taxes within cost of revenue separately for PS Payment Revenue and PS Other Revenue; therefore, it has been allocated between PS Payment Revenue and PS Other Revenue in proportion to the relevant revenue amounts for the purposes of the reconciliation presented above.

(5) PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, rent of space for kiosks, cash and settlement services and advertising.

(6) Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: compensation to employees and related taxes allocated to PS Other Revenue and costs of call-centers and advertising commissions.

(7) Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in Contact and Rapida.

(8) The Forex loss on SPO funds as presented in the reconciliation of Net Profit to Adjusted Net Profit differs from the Foreign exchange loss and Foreign exchange gain in the reconciliation of Net Profit to Adjusted EBITDA as the latter includes all the foreign exchange losses/(gains) for the period, while the former only include the foreign exchange loss/(gain) on the US dollar amount, which we received at SPO.

QIWI plc. Reconciliation of IFRS to Non-IFRS Operating Results (in millions, except per share data) Nine months ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 September 30, 2018 RUB RUB USD (1) Revenue 14,532 21,329 325.2 Minus: Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 6,703 10,396 158.5 Plus: Payroll and related taxes 1,248 2,906 44.3 Total Adjusted Net Revenue 9,077 13,839 211.0 Segment Net Revenue Payment Services Segment Revenue 14,460 18,962 289.1 PS Payment Revenue (2) 12,297 16,786 256 Minus: Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(3) 5,507 7,471 114 Plus: Compensation to employees and related taxes allocated to PS Payment Revenue(4) 714 938 14 PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue 7,504 10,253 156.3 PS Other Revenue (5) 2,163 2,176 33 Minus: Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)(6) 713 793 12 Plus: Compensation to employees and related taxes allocated to PS Other Revenue(4) 126 122 2 PS Other Adjusted Net Revenue 1,576 1,504 22.9 Payment Services Segment Net Revenue 9,080 11,757 179.3 Consumer Financial Services Segment Revenue 39 307 4.7 Minus: Cost of CFS revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 341 653 10.0 Plus: Compensation to employees and related taxes 276 532 8.1 Consumer Financial Services Segment Net Revenue (26) 186 2.8 SME Revenue 0 1,960 29.9 Minus: Cost of SME revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 101 1,092 16.6 Plus: Compensation to employees and related taxes 101 990 15.1 SME Net Revenue 0 1,859 28.3 Corporate and Other Category Revenue 33 100 1.5 Minus: Cost of CO revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 42 387 5.9 Plus: Compensation to employees and related taxes 32 323 4.9 Corporate and Other Category Net Revenue 23 37 0.6 Total Segment Net Revenue 9,077 13,839 211.0 Net Profit 2,687 2,731 41.6 Plus: Depreciation and amortization 598 623 9.5 Other income and expenses, net 30 91 1.4 Foreign exchange gain (233) (821) (12.5) Foreign exchange loss 333 634 9.7 Interest income and expenses, net (8) (14) (0.2) Income tax expenses 525 712 10.9 Share-based payments expenses 288 519 7.9 Adjusted EBITDA 4,220 4,475 68.2 Adjusted EBITDA margin 46.5% 32.3% 32.3% Net profit 2,687 2,731 41.6 Amortization of fair value adjustments(7) 269 225 3.4 Share-based payments expenses 288 519 7.9 Foreign Exchange loss/(gain) on June 2014 offering proceeds(8) 220 (308) (4.7) Effect of taxation of the above items (52) (44) (0.7) Adjusted Net Profit 3,412 3,123 47.6 Adjusted Net Profit per share: Basic 56.22 51.12 0.78 Diluted 55.88 50.72 0.77 Weighted-average number of shares used in computing Adjusted Net Profit per share Basic 60,690 61,089 61,089 Diluted 61,064 61,579 61,579

(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 65.5906 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2018.

(2) PS Payment Revenue represents payment processing fees, which primarily consists of the merchant and consumer fees charged for the payment transactions.

(3) Cost of PS Payment Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of transaction costs to acquire payments from our customers payable to agents, mobile operators, international payment systems and other parties.

(4) The Company does not record the compensation to employees and related taxes within cost of revenue separately for PS Payment Revenue and PS Other Revenue; therefore, it has been allocated between PS Payment Revenue and PS Other Revenue in proportion to the relevant revenue amounts for the purposes of the reconciliation presented above.

(5) PS Other Revenue primarily consists of revenue from fees for inactive accounts and unclaimed payments, interest revenue, revenue from overdrafts provided to agents, rent of space for kiosks, cash and settlement services and advertising.

(6) Cost of PS Other Revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) primarily consists of direct costs associated with other revenue and other costs, including but not limited to: compensation to employees and related taxes allocated to PS Other Revenue and costs of call-centers and advertising commissions.(7) Amortization of fair value adjustments primarily includes the effect of the acquisition of control in Contact and Rapida.

(8) The Forex loss on SPO funds as presented in the reconciliation of Net Profit to Adjusted Net Profit differs from the Foreign exchange loss and Foreign exchange gain in the reconciliation of Net Profit to Adjusted EBITDA as the latter includes all the foreign exchange losses/(gains) for the period, while the former only include the foreign exchange loss/(gain) on the US dollar amount, which we received at SPO.

QIWI plc. Other Operating Data Three months ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 (1) September 30, 2018 (1) RUB RUB USD (1) Payment Services Segment key operating metrics Payment volume (billion) (2) 235.9 297.1 4.5 E-commerce 43.8 68.5 1.0 Financial services 59.1 64.7 1.0 Money remittances 74.2 108.2 1.6 Telecom 44.4 45.4 0.7 Other 14.4 10.3 0.2 Payment adjusted net revenue (million) (3) 2,661.2 3,667.3 55.9 E-commerce 1,332.0 2,042.2 31.1 Financial services 310.0 278.8 4.3 Money remittances 755.9 1,079.7 16.5 Telecom 199.4 206.5 3.1 Other 63.9 60.1 0.9 Payment Average Adjusted Net Revenue Yield 1.13% 1.23% 1.23% E-commerce 3.04% 2.98% 2.98% Financial services 0.52% 0.43% 0.43% Money remittances 1.02% 1.00% 1.00% Telecom 0.45% 0.46% 0.46% Other 0.44% 0.58% 0.58% Payment Services Segment Net Revenue Yield 1.35% 1.43% 1.43% Active kiosks and terminals (units)(4) 152,509 149,754 149,754 Active Qiwi Wallet accounts (million)(5) 19.0 20.8 20.8 Consumer Financial Services Segment key operating metrics Payment volume (million)(6) 879 4,669 71.2 CFS Segment Net Revenue Yield n/a 2.67% 2.67%

(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 65.5906 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2018.

(2) Payment Services Segment payment volume by market verticals and consolidated payment volume consist of the amounts paid by our customers to merchants or other customers included in each of those market verticals less intra-group eliminations. The methodology of payment volumes allocation between different market verticals in Contact and Rapida may differ from the methodology used by QIWI. We therefore retain the right to restate the presented volumes, net revenues and net revenue yields data in case the methodology of Contact and Rapida will be brought in conformity with the methodology used by QIWI.

(3) PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue is calculated as the difference between PS Payment Revenue and PS Cost of Payment Revenue (excluding D&A) plus compensation to employees and related taxes allocated to PS Payment Revenue. PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of merchant and consumer fees. Cost of PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of commission to agents.

(4) We measure the numbers of our kiosks and terminals on a daily basis, with only those kiosks and terminals being taken into calculation through which at least one payment has been processed during the day, which we refer to as active kiosks and terminals. The period end numbers of our kiosks and terminals are calculated as an average of the amount of active kiosks and terminals for the last 30 days of the respective reporting period.

(5) Active Qiwi Wallet accounts calculated on a yearly basis, i.e. an active account is an account that had at least one transaction within the last 12 months from the reporting date.

(6) Consumer Financial Services Segment payment volume (million) consist of the amounts paid by our customers using SOVEST card to our partner merchants.

QIWI plc. Other Operating Data Nine months ended September 30, 2017 September 30, 2018 (1) September 30, 2018 RUB RUB USD (2) Payment Services Segment key operating metrics Payment volume (billion) (3) 660.2 809.2 12.3 E-commerce 120.4 178.0 2.7 Financial services 174.9 178.5 2.7 Money remittances 195.8 287.0 4.4 Telecom 128.1 130.0 2.0 Other 41.0 35.8 0.5 Payment adjusted net revenue (million) (4) 7,504.2 10,251.7 156.3 E-commerce 3,756.5 5,819.4 88.7 Financial services 927.1 844.0 12.9 Money remittances 2,057.7 2,801.8 42.7 Telecom 572.7 583.5 8.9 Other 190.2 202.9 3.1 Payment average adjusted net revenue yield 1.14% 1.27% 1.27% E-commerce 3.12% 3.27% 3.27% Financial services 0.53% 0.47% 0.47% Money remittances 1.05% 0.98% 0.98% Telecom 0.45% 0.45% 0.45% Other 0.46% 0.57% 0.57% Payment Services Segment Net Revenue Yield 1.37% 1.45% 1.45% Active kiosks and terminals (units)(5) 152,509 149,754 149,754 Active Qiwi Wallet accounts (million)(6) 19.0 20.8 20.8 Consumer Financial Services Segment key operating metrics Payment volume (million)(7) 1,384 10,156 154.8 CFS Segment Net Revenue Yield n/a 1.83% 1.83%

(1) Calculated using a ruble to U.S. dollar exchange rate of RUB 65.5906 to U.S. $1.00, which was the official exchange rate quoted by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation as of September 30, 2018.

(2) Starting from the third quarter 2018 we have updated our methodology of payment net revenue allocation between different market verticals to better reflect our new streams of payments. The change materially effects only the distribution of Payment Adjusted Net Revenue between E-commerce and Money Remittances market verticals for the second quarter 2018 and was applied retrospectively when calculating the 9 months figures. Respective numbers for the second quarter 2018 were as follows: E-commerce Payment Adjusted Net Revenue was RUB 1,875.7 million; Money Remittances Payment Adjusted Net Revenue was RUB 946.2 million. No other category or period was affected.

(3) Payment Services Segment payment volume by market verticals and consolidated payment volume consist of the amounts paid by our customers to merchants or other customers included in each of those market verticals less intra-group eliminations. The methodology of payment volumes allocation between different market verticals in Contact and Rapida may differ from the methodology used by QIWI. We therefore retain the right to restate the presented volumes, net revenues and net revenue yields data in case the methodology of Contact and Rapida will be brought in conformity with the methodology used by QIWI.

(4) PS Payment Adjusted Net Revenue is calculated as the difference between PS Payment Revenue and PS Cost of Payment Revenue (excluding D&A) plus compensation to employees and related taxes allocated to PS Payment Revenue. PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of merchant and consumer fees. Cost of PS Payment Revenue primarily consists of commission to agents.

(5) We measure the numbers of our kiosks and terminals on a daily basis, with only those kiosks and terminals being taken into calculation through which at least one payment has been processed during the day, which we refer to as active kiosks and terminals. The period end numbers of our kiosks and terminals are calculated as an average of the amount of active kiosks and terminals for the last 30 days of the respective reporting period.

(6) Active Qiwi Wallet accounts calculated on a yearly basis, i.e. an active account is an account that had at least one transaction within the last 12 months from the reporting date.

(7) Consumer Financial Services Segment payment volume (million) consist of the amounts paid by our customers using SOVEST card to our partner merchants.

Contact

Varvara Kiseleva

Investor Relations

+357.25028091

ir@qiwi.com