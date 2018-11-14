14/11/2018 18:47:01

QuoteMedia Announces 18% Revenue Growth and Increasing Profits for Q3 2018

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), announced financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.  These results reflect a year over year 18% revenue growth for the quarter, as well as a particularly notable increase in the company’s profitability.

QuoteMedia provides banks, stock brokerages, private equity firms, financial planners and sophisticated investors with a more economical, higher quality alternative source of stock market data and related information in competition with legacy organizations such as Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg, and a modest community of other smaller companies.

QuoteMedia posted third quarter revenue of $2,811,872, up from $2,388,146 in the comparative period in 2017, an increase of $423,726.  Revenue for the nine months ended June 30, 2018 was $8,277,682 up from $7,015,864 in the comparative period in 2017, an increase of $1,261,818 (18%). The Company also reported improved gross margins, increasing to 52% and 50% for the three and nine month periods ending September 30, 2018, compared to 45% in the comparative 2017 periods.  

“We are continuing to experience strong revenue growth across all product lines,” said Robert J. Thompson, QuoteMedia’s Chairman of the Board.   “We expect this growth in revenues to continue, particularly as reflected by committed new contracts, as well as contracts in active negotiation.

“As we reported, QuoteMedia continued its trend of increasing profitability through the third quarter. The Company recorded profits of $208,484 and $329,181 for the three and nine month periods ending June 30, 2018, respectively. This is compared to losses of $445,078 and $1,634,875 in the prior 2017 periods. This achievement represents nearly a $2 million improvement of our bottom line in the first nine months of the current year compared to the same period of 2017. This performance is a direct result of our recent financial strengthening; and the implementation of our new product and market strategies. We anticipate this trend to continue as we fully implement these strategic programs.

“This was another strong quarter for QuoteMedia and reflects our heightened market posture and the competitive strength of our offerings. We fully expect to maintain this trajectory throughout the remainder of the year and beyond, as we continue to aggressively grow our market share, develop important relationships with clients and partners, and create even more new innovative product and service offerings.”

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. The Company licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the NASDAQ Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Systems, JPMorgan Chase, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, ING Investment Management, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Dow Chemical, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, PR Newswire,  West Corp., Folio Financial, Inc., Regal Securities, Credential Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, TradeKing, Suncor, Warrior Trading, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Vision Financial Markets, Firstrade Securities, Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others. Quotestream®, QModTM and Quotestream ConnectTM are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

Statements about QuoteMedia's future expectations, including future revenue, earnings, and transactions, as well as all other statements in this press release other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. QuoteMedia intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to time in the Company's SEC reports and filings and are subject to change at any time. QuoteMedia's actual results and other corporate developments could differ materially from that which has been anticipated in such statements.

QuoteMedia

Dave Shworan, (877) 311-9911 ext. 101

contactus@quotemedia.com

QuoteMedia, Inc. Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results
2
LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series Addresses Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in Europe
3
MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX
4
Bloom Farms Commits to 50% of Its Cannabis Suppliers Being Women Owned or Operated Businesses by the End of 2020
5
Verizon completes first 5G data transmission on a smartphone

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

19:32
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Ribbon Communications, Inc. (RBBN) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – January 7, 2019
19:30
Cray Wins Four 2018 HPCwire Readers’ and Editors’ Choice Awards
19:16
SHAREHOLDER ALERT - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Welbilt, Inc. (WBT) and Lead Plaintiff Deadline – January 8, 2019
19:04
Flame Seal Products, Inc. Releases September 30, 2018 Results and Corporate Update
19:00
Aqua Metals Receives Official Vendor Certification from Johnson Controls for its High Purity AquaRefined Lead
18:58
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against MoneyGram International, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – MGI
18:47
QuoteMedia Announces 18% Revenue Growth and Increasing Profits for Q3 2018
18:41
Giga-tronics Receives $4.46 Million Order from Major Prime Defense Contractor
18:40
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of Owens Realty Mortgage, Inc. (ORM) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ORM Investors to Contact the Firm

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 November 2018 19:54:28
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2018-11-14 20:54:28 - 2018-11-14 19:54:28 - 1000 - Website: OKAY