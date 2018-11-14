Sean Folkson, CEO of Nightfood, Inc., is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview at SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and Nightfood, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), the company pioneering the projected multi-billion-dollar nighttime snacking category, announced today that the Company is featured in a new audio interview at SmallCapVoice.com, Inc.

The interview featuring Nightfood, Inc.’s CEO discussing the outlook for the rollout of two major product launches can be heard at https://smallcapvoice.com/11-13-18-smallcapvoice-interview-with-nightfood-holdings-inc-ngtf/.

Sean Folkson CEO of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), the holding company which owns both Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc. called in to SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. to reveal some new developments, what Q1 2019 looks like, and more.

Recently, the Company announced the results from a study conducted by VS Research showing that over 67% of consumers said they will definitely buy Nightfood ice cream when it is available where they shop. Furthermore, over 80% of consumers indicated Nightfood ice cream was highly relevant to their ‘wants and needs’, giving it 4 or 5 stars.

"With Half-Baked launching in California, and Nightfood ice cream launching nationally, the next two to three months are going to be very exciting," stated Folkson. "Investors should stay tuned between now and the end of the year so they can keep up to date with the important announcements that will be forthcoming.”

For more information, visit https://ir.Nightfood.com and https://Nightfood.com

About Nightfood Holdings:

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF), operates both Nightfood, Inc. and MJ Munchies, Inc.

Nightfood, Inc., “The Nighttime Snack Company”, is a snack food company dedicated to providing consumers delicious, better-for-you, sleep-friendly choices for evening snacking. According to IRI Worldwide, 44% of snack consumption occurs at night, representing a consumer spend of over $1B weekly on nighttime snacks. The Company has developed a dynamic infographic at https://NightSnacking.com as a definitive consumer and media resource clearly illustrating the size and scope of the largely untapped nighttime snack category.

Market research giant Mintel recently released a report identifying nighttime specific food and beverages as one of their most “compelling and category changing” trends for 2017 and beyond.

Consumer’s most popular choices are cookies, chips, and ice cream. Nightfood creates, manufactures, and distributes snacks formulated to help consumers satisfy nighttime cravings in a better, healthier, more sleep friendly way.

MJ Munchies, Inc. was recently formed as a new, wholly owned subsidiary of Nightfood Holdings, Inc. to capitalize on legally compliant opportunities in the CBD and marijuana edibles and related spaces. The Company intends to market some of these new products under the brand name “Half-Baked”. As the legal landscape around CBD and cannabis related products continues to change and evolve, MJ Munchies will continue to explore, identify, and capitalize on opportunities clearly defined as legal. The Company believes tremendous opportunities currently exist to launch successful and compliant products in this space, and that such opportunities will continue to grow over time.

