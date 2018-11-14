14/11/2018 14:05:00

Sectigo Names Jason Soroko Chief Technology Officer of IoT

ROSELAND, N.J., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo (formerly Comodo CA), the world’s largest commercial Certificate Authority and a leader in web security solutions, today named Jason Soroko as the company’s chief technology officer of IoT.  Soroko will lead the company’s continued innovation in the IoT industry by advancing the capabilities of Sectigo’s private trust certificate management.  

Sectigo IoT Manager provides purpose-built scalable issuance and management of strong digital identities for IoT devices and environments needing private trust, delivering a trusted solution for IoT vendors needing to secure their connected products throughout their lifecycle.

“Jason joins us at a pivotal time for our business when we see impressive enterprise demand worldwide for our Certificate Manager, Private CA, and IoT Manager solutions,” said Bill Holtz, CEO of Sectigo. “Jason has demonstrated innovative thinking throughout his career, making him a fantastic addition to our executive team. He is an excellent fit for not only leading our IoT technology initiatives, but also providing valuable expert insight to our customers and partners across the IoT supply chain.”

Soroko joins the Sectigo leadership team with more than two decades of experience in the digital security, authentication, and IoT industries.  He spent 16 years at Entrust, a leading provider of trusted identity and secure issuance technology solutions, most recently as manager of security technologies, after serving roles as head of malware research and a business architect. Before Entrust, Soroko was a senior information systems developer/architect for Chrysalis-ITS, a hardware security manufacturer.

“In today’s rapidly evolving IoT landscape, companies of all sizes require trusted and experienced partners like Sectigo to help them navigate the growing ecosystem of potential partners,” said Soroko. “I am excited to join Sectigo where I will lead the delivery of critical solutions that defend devices and networks against cyberattacks across a wide range of industries and applications.”

Sectigo IoT Manager

Organizations that manufacture, manage or use connected devices for automotive, healthcare, smart cities, utilities, energy, consumer technology, and many other sectors, face the challenge of securing their connected devices and cloud processes. Sectigo’s IoT Manager delivers flexible and scalable identity issuance and management for strong authentication beyond static credentials. Purpose-built for IoT device manufacturers, service integrators, cloud platforms and large owner-operators, Sectigo IoT Manager enables multi-cloud, multi-vendor private trust. The solution uses a secure, easy-to-manage, efficient cloud-based portal for issuing trusted, third-party, PKI certificates to be assigned to devices for authentication and lifecycle management.

For more information about Sectigo’s IoT Manager, watch the helpful product video.

About Sectigo

Sectigo (formerly Comodo CA) provides web security products that help customers protect, monitor, recover, and manage their web presence and connected devices. As the largest commercial Certificate Authority trusted by enterprises globally for more than 20 years, and more than 100 million SSL certificates issued in over 200 countries, Sectigo has the proven performance and experience to meet the growing needs of securing today’s digital landscape. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

Contact

Loren Guertin

Matter Communications

lguertin@matternow.com

+1 401-351-9504

