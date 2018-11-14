Service Providers Continue to Invest in the Tellabs 1000 MSAP with 10 Gigabit Ethernet Card Availability

The new 10G GbE226 card helps network operators enhance access network capacity, optimize fiber plant, efficiently aggregate Ethernet, plus maximizes their residential and business revenue

.

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tellabs, the long-standing leader in broadband access solutions for global telecommunications service providers, announces the availability of the Tellabs® 1000 Multiservice Access Platform (MSAP) Feature Package 17.0 (FP17) and the Tellabs® 10 Gigabit Ethernet 226 (GbE226) plug-in card that helps our customers maximize the Tellabs 1000 MSAP systems, and service capacity, while minimizing fiber uplink requirements.

The new GbE226 card has two (2) 1Gbps/10Gbps Ethernet enhanced small form-factor pluggable (SFP+) ports, and four (4) 1Gbps Ethernet small form-factor pluggable (SFP) ports, that provide network operators with the potential of increasing revenue using embedded investment of their deployed access network and helps conserve cost by minimizing fiber use and optimizing switch/router ports.

The Tellabs 1000 MSAP’s 10 gigabit GbE226 card marks yet another significant R&D deliverable from Tellabs that can eliminate the ever-growing bandwidth bottlenecks in today’s access networks for the following high-runner service provider business applications:

FCC’s Connect America Fund Phase II – To meet the rules of CAFII, service providers can enhance performance and maximize transport capacity by installing the GbE222 card into the same shelf as the xDSL service cards. And where a network operator chooses to optimize the outside fiber plant, or aggregate gigabit Ethernet ports, they can install the new 10G GbE226 card to transport all the broadband traffic from multiple GbE222 cards.

Network Transformation – Network transformation, and the migration to IP/Ethernet centric connectivity, comes in the form of Class-5 switch mitigation, core network transition, legacy digital loop carrier (DLC) replacement, and remote cabinet retrofits. The Tellabs 1000 MSAP, in conjunction with the 10G GbE226 card, enables the replacement of legacy equipment while ensuring economic and efficient operation during the IP/Ethernet transformation.

Cellular Backhaul

– Service providers are challenged by the costs associated with keeping pace with the ever-increasing bandwidth growth at their cell sites, especially in preparation for 5G cellular service. Where the Tellabs 1000 MSAP is already positioned, and operationalized in service provider networks, then its many broadband connectivity choices can be used for satisfying the bandwidth demands at the cell sites with both the 10G GbE226 and GbE222 options.

“We are seeing our service provider customers taking advantage of the Tellabs 1000 MSAP 10G GbE226 card as a means to enhance their existing T1000 shelf capacity, optimize fiber plant utilization, save money by aggregating gigabit Ethernet ports and to maximizes revenue from DSL, Ethernet and other business services,” said Gerry Pagano, Tellabs Vice President of Broadband Sales. “We are also excited to announce that one of our long-standing major USA network operators has committed to test and deploy the GbE226 over the next couple of months.”

For more details about the Tellabs 1000 MSAP GbE226 plug-in card, we invite you to visit our online product resources - bit.ly/T1000MSAP-10G

About Tellabs

Tellabs is leading network innovations with access technologies built to exceed today’s demands while delivering modern high-performance solutions for the future. Fast and secure access has never been in more demand for network operators, enterprise and government connectivity. Tellabs’ sole focus is to deliver simple, secure, scalable, stable access to optimize network performance. Tellabs has delivered carrier-class access solutions to service providers for more than two decades. We are now expanding that leadership by defining the future of enterprise networking that connects the campus, buildings and inspires people.

https://www.tellabs.com

