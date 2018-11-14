SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG COCP COST TRVN HON DY ALGN AQUA SONS TSRO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.
Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQGS: APOG)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019
Class Period: June 28, 2018 and September 17, 2018
Get additional information about APOG: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/apogee-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018
Class Period: September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018
Get additional information about COCP: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-f-k-a-biozone-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?wire=3
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQGS: COST)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019
Class Period: June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018
Get additional information about COST: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/costco-wholesale-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3
Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018
Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018
Get additional information about TRVN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3
Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018
Class Period: February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018
Get additional information about HON: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3
Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018
Class Period: November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018
Get additional information about DY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loss-submission-form-2?wire=3
Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019
Class Period: July 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018
Get additional information about ALGN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3
Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019
Class Period: November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018
Get additional information about AQUA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/evoqua-water-technologies-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3
Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS) (now Ribbon Communications, Inc. and trading as NASDAQ: RBBN)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019
Class Period: January 8, 2015 and March 24, 2015
Get additional information about SONS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sonus-networks-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3
Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TSRO)
Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019
Class Period: November 4, 2016 and November 14, 2016
Get additional information about TSRO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3
To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
Fax. 866.699.3880
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
