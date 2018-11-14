14/11/2018 21:04:41

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG COCP COST TRVN HON DY ALGN AQUA SONS TSRO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQGS: APOG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: June 28, 2018 and September 17, 2018

Get additional information about APOG: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/apogee-enterprises-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Class Period: September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Get additional information about COCP: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/cocrystal-pharma-inc-f-k-a-biozone-pharmaceuticals-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQGS: COST)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018

Get additional information about COST: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/costco-wholesale-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018

Get additional information about TRVN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/trevena-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018

Get additional information about HON: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/honeywell-international-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018

Get additional information about DY: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/loss-submission-form-2?wire=3

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: July 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Get additional information about ALGN: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/align-technology-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018

Get additional information about AQUA: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/evoqua-water-technologies-corp-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS) (now Ribbon Communications, Inc. and trading as NASDAQ: RBBN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: January 8, 2015 and March 24, 2015

Get additional information about SONS: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sonus-networks-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TSRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Class Period: November 4, 2016 and November 14, 2016

Get additional information about TSRO: https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/tesaro-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3

To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

250x148_wong.jpg

