SHAREHOLDER ALERT: APOG COCP COST TRVN HON DY ALGN AQUA SONS TSRO: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQGS: APOG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: June 28, 2018 and September 17, 2018

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQCM: COCP)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 19, 2018

Class Period: September 23, 2013 and September 7, 2018

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQGS: COST)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: June 6, 2018 and October 25, 2018

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TRVN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 10, 2018

Class Period: May 2, 2016 and October 9, 2018

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 31, 2018

Class Period: February 9, 2018 and October 19, 2018

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: December 24, 2018

Class Period: November 20, 2017 and August 10, 2018

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQGS: ALGN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 4, 2019

Class Period: July 25, 2018 and October 24, 2018

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: November 6, 2017 and October 30, 2018

Sonus Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONS) (now Ribbon Communications, Inc. and trading as NASDAQ: RBBN)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 7, 2019

Class Period: January 8, 2015 and March 24, 2015

Tesaro, Inc. (NASDAQGS: TSRO)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 8, 2019

Class Period: November 4, 2016 and November 14, 2016

