Smith Management Group Hosts Disaster Preparedness Seminar

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa company, hosted its disaster preparedness seminar for board members.

Disaster preparedness is key for a successful response and recovery process for all community associations dealing with an unexpected emergency. The event hosted more than 30 board members and discussed the following topics:

What qualifies as a disaster

Different types of disasters

Why your community needs a disaster plan

What should be included in a disaster plan

How to develop a disaster plan that fits your community’s needs

“Smith Management Group is dedicated to providing residents and board members with the most up-to-date industry information and offering them opportunities to prepare with comprehensive disaster preparedness information,” stated Roger Kinney, SMG president. “This seminar allows them to develop a strategy and make a disaster plan before a crisis hits. The safety and well-being of our communities is our top priority and we are dedicated to providing them with the tools and information they need to protect their property and loved ones.”

