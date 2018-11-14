14/11/2018 17:21:19

Smith Management Group Hosts Disaster Preparedness Seminar

St. Louis, MO, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group (SMG), an Associa company, hosted its disaster preparedness seminar for board members.

Disaster preparedness is key for a successful response and recovery process for all community associations dealing with an unexpected emergency. The event hosted more than 30 board members and discussed the following topics:

  • What qualifies as a disaster

  • Different types of disasters

  • Why your community needs a disaster plan

  • What should be included in a disaster plan

  • How to develop a disaster plan that fits your community’s needs

“Smith Management Group is dedicated to providing residents and board members with the most up-to-date industry information and offering them opportunities to prepare with comprehensive disaster preparedness information,” stated Roger Kinney, SMG president. “This seminar allows them to develop a strategy and make a disaster plan before a crisis hits. The safety and well-being of our communities is our top priority and we are dedicated to providing them with the tools and information they need to protect their property and loved ones.”

With more than 180 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

