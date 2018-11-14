14/11/2018 10:00:00

Soheil Samimi, industry veteran and a leading CBD pioneer, invests in Vancouver’s Cannabis Accelerator, Grow Tech Labs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vancouver-based Grow Tech Labs (GTL) announced today that global cannabis innovator Soheil Samimi is providing seed capital to expand their cannabis business accelerator for Canadian and international companies innovating the medical and recreational cannabis industry. GTL is currently accepting applications for their January 2019 program. Program details for the cannabis accelerator will be announced with the program’s launch later this month.

Mr. Samimi’s background includes being a former Director of leading CBD innovator Isodiol International Inc., and serving as a current Director of AgTech Scientific LLC., operating a large hemp grow and processing operation in Kentucky, USA. In addition, he is the founder and CEO of a Canadian private company providing the largest distribution of Cannabidiol based products. He is also an active investor and advisor to various projects within the cannabis and hemp industry.

“I’m thrilled to be investing personally in GTL’s cannabis business accelerator and helping to attract innovators from around the world to our home town,” said Samimi. “In addition to maintaining BC’s reputation as a global cannabis leader, this investment will help lay the foundation for more exciting innovations in the rapidly growing cannabis business in Canada.”

GTL investor and Victory Square Technologies founder Shafin Diamond Tejani said, “Our mission is to attract a new and diverse generation of cannabis sector leaders from across Canada and around the world to Vancouver. Soheil’s investment today will help us achieve this goal.”

To reaffirm BC’s status as a global cannabis capital for excellence and innovation, GTL will:

  • Provide direct support, access to capital, mentorship and licensed space to locate innovative start-up Canadian companies in BC.

  • Deliver world class programs rooted in innovation, entrepreneurship and mentorship.

  • Attract international investment to BC’s cannabis sector.

  • Accelerate the participation of small BC producers and processors in the legal marketplace.

  • Establish dedicated programming for female and Indigenous-founded/owned companies.

  • Establish partnerships with community, business and education organizations.

  • Develop a culture of corporate social responsibility in new and emerging sector.

    • For more information about Grow Tech Labs, see their website - www.growtechlabs.com.

    Nicole Murphy

    Public Relations

    778 378 8707

    nicole@growtechlabs.com

    growtechlabs-greenlogo.png

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    11 Nov
    DANSKE
    Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
    52
    08 Nov
    PNDORA
    Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
    35
    07 Nov
    FING-B
    IDEX kan åbenbart ikke leverer en NFC sensor der virker eller så har MasterCard bare fundet FPC`s 13..
    27
    09 Nov
    VWS
    Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
    23
    13 Nov
     
    Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
    22
    11 Nov
     
    Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
    20
    11 Nov
    NOVO-B
    Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
    20
    12 Nov
    I:NDX
    Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
    19
    11 Nov
    DANSKE
    Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
    19
    11 Nov
    DANSKE
    Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
    17

    HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

    22/02/2018 10:54:53
    Related news
    28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
    30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
    FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

    Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

    Related news
    06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
    01 Nov - Total voting rights
    25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
    17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
    22/02/2018 07:00:19
    Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

    Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

    Related news
    21/02/2018 15:25:10
    FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
    2
    MYDX RECRUITS MR. CANNABIS GROUP TO OPERATE COMPANY
    3
    MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX
    4
    InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
    5
    Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results

    Buy and sell signals

    • Trend
    • Moneymachine

    Latest news

    10:20
    Rosevrobank Merges with Sovcombank
    10:19
    Net Asset Value(s)
    10:00
    Baozun Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results on November 21, 2018
    10:00
    Soheil Samimi, industry veteran and a leading CBD pioneer, invests in Vancouver’s Cannabis Accelerator, Grow Tech Labs
    10:00
    Web To Door, Inc. Provides Update On Operations For Holiday Season
    09:46
    Transaction in Own Shares
    09:38
    Net Asset Value(s)
    09:34
    Net Asset Value(s)
    09:29
    Net Asset Value(s)

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    14 November 2018 10:44:25
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-14 11:44:25 - 2018-11-14 10:44:25 - 1000 - Website: OKAY