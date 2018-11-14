Sundance Energy Australia Limited Announces Increase in Borrowing Base to US $122.5 Million

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sundance Energy Australia Limited (ASX: SEA) (NASDAQ: SNDE) (“Sundance” or the “Company”), a U.S. onshore oil and gas exploration and production company focused in the Eagle Ford in South Texas, today announced that the lenders in its Senior Secured Borrowing Base Facility unanimously approved a 40% increase from US $87.5 million to US $122.5 million.

Sundance’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Eric McCrady, commented, “Sundance’s pre-existing available liquidity was sufficient to support the Company’s development program through the second half of 2019 when we anticipate being free cash flow positive. This significant Borrowing Base increase will provide us with an additional liquidity cushion to run our business and is a vote of confidence from our lenders in recognition of the recent outstanding results of our development program.”

About Sundance Energy Australia Limited

Sundance Energy Australia Limited (“Sundance” or the “Company”) is an Australian-based, independent energy exploration company, with a wholly owned US subsidiary, Sundance Energy Inc., located in Denver, Colorado, USA. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of large, repeatable oil and natural gas resource plays in North America. Current activities are focused in the Eagle Ford. A comprehensive overview of the Company can be found on Sundance’s website at www.sundanceenergy.net

