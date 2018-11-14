14/11/2018 09:46:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Related content
13 Nov - 
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Nov - 
Treasury Stock
12 Nov - 
Transaction in Own Shares

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 14

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (“the Company”)

Transaction in own securities

The Company announces that it purchased yesterday the following number of its A ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Ltd as part of its buyback programme announced on 20thSeptember 2016.

Date of Purchase13 November 2018
Number of A ordinary shares of 40p each500
Highest price paid per share924.000
Lowest price paid per share924.000
Volume weighted average price paid per share924.000

The Company intends to hold these shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares Fuller’s listed issued share capital consists of 33,572,093 ‘A’ ordinary shares of £0.40 each. Of this total, 1,559,136, ‘A’ ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in Fullers is 32,012,957. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fullers, under the FSA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Enquiries:

Séverine Béquin

Company Secretary

0208 996 2073

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES:

Shares Purchased: ‘A’ ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchases: 13 November 2018

Investment firm: Numis Securities Ltd

Aggregate information

Volume-weighted average price, pence

Aggregated volume

924.000500

Individual Transactions:

      

Number of shares

purchased

Transaction price

(per share)

Time of transaction

Venue

50092416:28:56XLON

------End-----

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

09:46 E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Nov E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Nov E:FSTA
Treasury Stock
12 Nov E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
09 Nov E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
02 Nov E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
01 Nov E:FSTA
Total Voting Rights
01 Nov E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
31 Oct E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares
30 Oct E:FSTA
Transaction in Own Shares

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Cocrystal Pharma Announces Presentation of Preclinical Characterization Data of CC-42344 at the 6th ISIRV-AVG Conference
2
MYDX RECRUITS MR. CANNABIS GROUP TO OPERATE COMPANY
3
MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX
4
InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
5
Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results

Related stock quotes

Fuller Smith & Turner PL.. 900.00 -2.9% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

10:20
Rosevrobank Merges with Sovcombank
10:19
Net Asset Value(s)
10:00
Baozun Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Unaudited Financial Results on November 21, 2018
10:00
Soheil Samimi, industry veteran and a leading CBD pioneer, invests in Vancouver’s Cannabis Accelerator, Grow Tech Labs
10:00
Web To Door, Inc. Provides Update On Operations For Holiday Season
09:46
Transaction in Own Shares
09:38
Net Asset Value(s)
09:34
Net Asset Value(s)
09:29
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 November 2018 10:44:21
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181109.5 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-14 11:44:21 - 2018-11-14 10:44:21 - 1000 - Website: OKAY