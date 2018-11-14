14/11/2018 17:22:00

Transaction in Own Shares

Related content
13 Nov - 
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Nov - 
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Nov - 
Directorate Change

PENDRAGON PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, November 14

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:14 November 2018
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):12,513
Highest price paid per share (pence):26.0500
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.0500
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):               26.0500

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,401,460,713 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury.  This figure 1,401,460,713 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

14 November 2018

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price

(pence per share)

Time of transaction

Trading venue

4905

26.05

15:14:54

London Stock Exchange

1387

26.05

15:14:54

London Stock Exchange

6221

26.05

13:21:46

London Stock Exchange

-ends-

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

17:22 E:PDG
Transaction in Own Shares
13 Nov E:PDG
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Nov E:PDG
Transaction in Own Shares
12 Nov E:PDG
Directorate Change
09 Nov E:PDG
Transaction in Own Shares
08 Nov E:PDG
Transaction in Own Shares
07 Nov E:PDG
Transaction in Own Shares
06 Nov E:PDG
Transaction in Own Shares
05 Nov E:PDG
Transaction in Own Shares
02 Nov E:PDG
Transaction in Own Shares

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Liberty Gold Reports Q3 2018 Financial and Operating Results
2
MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX
3
LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series Addresses Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in Europe
4
Bloom Farms Commits to 50% of Its Cannabis Suppliers Being Women Owned or Operated Businesses by the End of 2020
5
Verizon completes first 5G data transmission on a smartphone

Related stock quotes

Pendragon PLC ORD 5P 26.05 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

17:51
Sundance Energy Australia Limited Announces Increase in Borrowing Base to US $122.5 Million
17:50
California Litigator Howard M. Privette Joins Pepper Hamilton
17:48
Command Alkon and the Concrete Industry Management Program Join Forces to Combat the Skilled Labor Shortage
17:48
Ciudad de Las Ideas 2018 Will Promote Debate and the Dissemination of Cutting-Edge Science, Art and Culture
17:42
Net Element Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
17:36
Greybrook Realty Partners Invests $18,600,000 in a Low-Rise Residential Development Project with Cityzen and Tercot in Oshawa, Ontario
17:29
Unaudited Interim Results to 31 August 2018 Correction
17:25
INVESTOR ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of MoneyGram International, Inc.
17:22
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
14 November 2018 18:15:07
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB7 - 2018-11-14 19:15:07 - 2018-11-14 18:15:07 - 1000 - Website: OKAY