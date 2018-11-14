14/11/2018 23:43:19

US Ecology, Inc. Announces Purchase of Ecoserv Industrial Disposal, LLC; Further Strengthens Gulf Coast Offerings and Increases Industrial Wastewater Disposal Capabilities

Related content
09 Nov - 
Report: Developing Opportunities within Agenus, Kirklan..
01 Nov - 
US Ecology Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results; Increa..
16 Oct - 
US Ecology Announces Schedule for Its Third Quarter 201..

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: ECOL) (“the Company”) today announced the acquisition of Ecoserv Industrial Disposal, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ecoserv, LLC, and a leading provider of non-hazardous industrial wastewater disposal solutions in the Gulf Coast. The facility employs deep-well injection technology and is strategically positioned within reach of key markets such as Houston and Beaumont, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana, serving refinery, petrochemical, and environmental services customers.  Total consideration for the business and related property was $87.2 million, subject to a working capital adjustment, and will be funded from cash on hand and the Company’s existing credit facility.

“This acquisition adds unique, high volume industrial liquids disposal capabilities, complements other investments we’ve made in the region, and strengthens our comprehensive environmental services offerings,” commented Jeff Feeler, US Ecology’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “The facility, permitted for a wide variety of non-hazardous industrial waste including solids, sludges, leachate, and ammonia, offers a lower cost alternative to traditional wastewater treatment.” 

The transaction closed on November 14, 2018 and will be reported as part of the Environmental Services segment.  The transaction is expected to be accretive to earnings per share. The Company expects no significant financial impact to 2018 earnings per share or Adjusted EBITDA for the six weeks of ownership in 2018 and reaffirms its previously issued 2018 earnings guidance that was disclosed in the Company’s third quarter earnings release on November 1, 2018. The Company expects the acquisition to contribute approximately $9.0 million to $10.0 million of Adjusted EBITDA in 2019.

About US Ecology, Inc.

US Ecology, Inc. is a leading North American provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. The Company addresses the complex waste management needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous and radioactive waste, as well as a wide range of complementary field and industrial services. US Ecology’s focus on safety, environmental compliance, and best–in-class customer service enables us to effectively meet the needs of our customers and to build long-lasting relationships. US Ecology has been protecting the environment since 1952 and has operations in the United States, Canada and Mexico. For more information, visit www.usecology.com.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of performance. These statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions, which in turn are based on currently available information. Important assumptions include, among others, those regarding the expected contribution to the Company’s earnings of Ecoserv Industrial Disposal, LLC, demand for Company services, expansion of service offerings geographically or through new or expanded service lines, the timing and cost of planned capital expenditures, competitive conditions and general economic conditions. These assumptions could prove inaccurate. Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Many of these factors are beyond our ability to control or predict. Such factors include the replacement of non-recurring event clean-up projects, a loss of a major customer, our ability to permit and contract for timely construction of new or expanded disposal cells, our ability to renew our operating permits or lease agreements with regulatory bodies, loss of key personnel, compliance with and changes to applicable laws, rules, or regulations, access to insurance, surety bonds and other financial assurances, a deterioration in our labor relations or labor disputes, our ability to perform under required contracts, failure to realize anticipated benefits and operational performance from acquired operations, adverse economic or market conditions, government funding or competitive pressures, incidents or adverse weather conditions that could limit or suspend specific operations, access to cost effective transportation services, fluctuations in foreign currency markets, lawsuits, our willingness or ability to repurchase shares or pay dividends, implementation of new technologies, limitations on our available cash flow as a result of our indebtedness and our ability to effectively execute our acquisition strategy and integrate future acquisitions.

Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), we are under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results or performance. Before you invest in our common stock, you should be aware that the occurrence of the events described in the "Risk Factors" sections of our annual and quarterly reports could harm our business, prospects, operating results, and financial condition.

Contact: Alison Ziegler, Darrow Associates (201) 220-2678

aziegler@darrowir.com     www.usecology.com

US-Ecology_Logo-Horz_4cp_V1-Final.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14 Nov ECOL
US Ecology, Inc. Announces Purchase of Ecoserv Industrial Disposal, LLC; Further Strengthens Gulf Coast Offerings and Increases Industrial Wastewater Disposal Capabilities
09 Nov GPOR
Report: Developing Opportunities within Agenus, Kirkland's, Preferred Apartment Communities, Gulfport Energy, ProAssurance, and US Ecology — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
01 Nov ECOL
US Ecology Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results; Increases Guidance for 2018
16 Oct ECOL
US Ecology Announces Schedule for Its Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call
15 Oct LEA
Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on DDR, Acuity Brands, Douglas Emmett, Glaukos, US Ecology, and Lear — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape
01 Oct ECOL
US Ecology Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 Per Share
04 Sep ECOL
US Ecology, Inc. Strengthens Gulf Coast Offerings and Increases Emergency Response Capabilities with Acquisition of ES&H Dallas
08 Aug LPNT
Report: Developing Opportunities within Forrester Research, LifePoint Health, HubSpot, US Ecology, Lancaster Colony, and Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida — Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2018
02 Aug ECOL
US Ecology Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
17 Jul ECOL
US Ecology Announces Schedule for Its Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call and Participation in Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series Addresses Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in Europe
2
MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Align, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
DietDoc’s Medical Director Reveals How Keto Diet Prevents Weight Gain During Holiday Season
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages XXII Investors to Contact the Firm

Related stock quotes

US Ecology Inc 69.81 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:30
Company Receives Updated Proposal
00:20
Celestica Increases Term Loan Borrowings Under Current Credit Facility
00:10
xG Technology Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2018
00:08
Settlement Funds Available For Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire Victims in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County
00:06
Suncor Energy declares dividend and amends normal course issuer bid
00:00
Barefoot Networks to Present at P4 2018 China Summit
14 Nov
China Gold International Announces Senior Management and Board of Director Changes
14 Nov
Hudson Technologies Enters Into Extension Letter Related to Interim Waiver and Second Amendment to Its Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement
14 Nov
Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 November 2018 00:47:31
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-15 01:47:31 - 2018-11-15 00:47:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY