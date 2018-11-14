Verizon completes first 5G data transmission on a smartphone

Verizon’s 5G takes a giant leap toward mobility availability

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon – in partnership with Motorola, Samsung Electronics America, Inc. and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated – completed the world’s first 5G data transmission on a smartphone on a commercial 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) network. This successful test was completed with a moto z3 paired with a 5G moto mod™, the world’s first 5G-upgradeable smartphone, in Providence, RI. This is the same 5G-upgradeable smartphone device consumers will use on Verizon’s 5G mobile network when commercial service begins in 2019. This is the latest in a series of 5G milestones Verizon and its technology partners have achieved in recent months.

“In the past two years, we have consistently lead the world in 5G, including launching the world’s first commercial 5G service last month. This successful test, using an actual smartphone, widens our lead,” said Bill Stone, vice president, Technology Development and Planning for Verizon. “We will be the first to offer a 5G upgradeable smartphone on our network in 2019.”

The companies performed several tests over the 5G connection, including browsing the internet and placing a video call. The transmissions were completed over Verizon’s 28 GHz spectrum and Samsung 5G New Radio (NR) solutions. The moto z3 with 5G moto mod is powered by the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ X50 5G modem, along with the groundbreaking QTM052 mmWave antenna modules.

“This test is also one step closer to getting upgraded speed and connectivity that will affect all aspects of our daily lives. 5G will be a transformational leap in wireless, and we are excited to be a part of it,” Shakil Barkat, vice president, Global Product Development at Motorola.

“Samsung’s early and extensive innovation in 5G is helping to lay the foundation for the next-generation of wireless communications,” said Magnus Ojert, vice president, Networks Division, Samsung Electronics America. “Beginning with our contributions to Verizon’s 5G Home service, commercialized on October 1, and now with 5G New Radio, we’re excited to continue our work with Verizon while advancing our lead in delivering 5G mobile technology that will benefit consumers, businesses and cities.”

Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), headquartered in New York City, generated $126 billion in 2017 revenues. The company operates America’s most reliable wireless network and the nation’s premier all-fiber network, and delivers integrated solutions to businesses worldwide. Its Oath subsidiary reaches people around the world with a dynamic house of media and technology brands.

