Wall Street Journal Releases Inaugural Ranking of Top U.S. Airports

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal today released its inaugural ranking of the top 20 U.S. airports based on 15 key measures of performance, value and convenience.

The rankings were led by the Journal’s Middle Seat columnist Scott McCartney and are based on a number of different data points. The rankings were also informed by over 4,800 Wall Street Journal readers, who responded to a survey and provided feedback on airports across the country.

“This is one of the most comprehensive rankings of airports ever assembled,” McCartney said. “We focused on what matters most to travelers, from airfares to TSA wait times to food ratings; delays and cancellations to parking rates and long walks to gates.’’

Additionally, the rankings include a “how to” guide to various airports, including: navigation, where to eat, where to shop and how airports are improving the consumer experience.

The Wall Street Journal U.S. Airport Rankings are:

1. Denver International Airport (DEN)

2. Orlando International Airport (MCO)

3. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX)

4. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)

5. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

6. Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS)

7. Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

8. Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

9. Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

10. Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

11. Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)

12. Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

13. Miami International Airport (MIA)

14. Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

15. Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD)

16. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

17. Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)

18. New York LaGuardia Airport (LGA)

19. New York John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

20. Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR)

The full list appears as a special report in Thursday’s issue of The Wall Street Journal and is available at: wsj.com/bestairports2018

About The Wall Street Journal:

The Wall Street Journal is a global news organization that provides leading news, information, commentary and analysis. Published by Dow Jones, The Wall Street Journal engages readers across print, digital, mobile, social, and video. Building on its heritage as the preeminent source of global business and financial news, the Journal includes coverage of U.S. & world news, politics, arts, culture, lifestyle, sports, and health. It holds 36 Pulitzer Prizes for outstanding journalism.

To subscribe to The Wall Street Journal please visit: https://subscribe.wsj.com

Steve Severinghaus

Senior Director, Communications

steve.severinghaus@dowjones.com

Jessica Mara

Publicist

jessica.mara@dowjones.com

