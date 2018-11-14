14/11/2018 10:00:00

Web To Door, Inc. Provides Update On Operations For Holiday Season

OAKLAND, CA, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Web To Door, Inc. (f.k.a Supurva Healthcare Group, Inc.) (OTC PINK: SPRV) (the "Company"), is pleased to provide this operational update as the Company prepares to enter into the busy holiday season. E-Commerce sales in the U.S. continue to grow and the Company is positioning to take advantage of that growth. According to Forrester Research, this year’s U.S. online holiday sales will increase 13.5% (reaching $151 billion), and will account for more than 33% of 2018’s total U.S. E-commerce sales. For small and medium businesses specifically, as much as 40% of yearly sales will take place during the 2018 holiday shopping season, emphasizing the importance of E-commerce in the overall U.S. economy.

The Company and its operating subsidiaries have increased personnel by 43%, month-over-month from October to November, for a total headcount of 403 employees.

The Company nearly doubled its vehicle fleet within the last month reaching over 250 vehicles, thereby increasing its delivery capability.

From September to October, the Company delivered 25% more packages, with 580,000 delivered in September and 725,000 delivered in October. For November and December we are forecasted to deliver over 920,000 and roughly 1 million packages, respectively.

Since launching in October, the Company’s Utah operation has reached 15,000 weekly package deliveries with a goal of 25,000 deliveries per week.

According to the Company’s CEO, Rod Santulan, “The strong growth metrics we are showing only point to increasing revenues for the Company. And we are approaching the end of a very lengthy process to complete our financial statements and bring the Company’s disclosures current with OTC Markets.” Mr. Santulan further stated, “The Utah launch has been such a success that we are going to continue our growth into the Pacific Northwest and key markets in the Southwest.”

About Web To Door Corp.

Web To Door Corp’s wholly owned operating subsidiary, On Courier 365, provides “Last Mile Delivery” solutions to large E-Commerce customers in the San Francisco Bay area, Oakland, Sacramento and San Jose, California markets. For more information please visit https://webtodoor.com/ and https://oncourier365.com/

About Web To Door, Inc. (SPRV)

The Company has transitioned into the logistics and logistics service sector. Web To Door and On Courier 365 are 100% wholly owned subsidiaries of Web To Door, Inc.

Safe Harbor

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential" and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Web To Door, Inc.

Public Relations and Shareholder Information

Corporate Communications Department

Phone: (914) 361-9877

Email: info@webtodoor.com

Website: www.webtodoor.com

Twitter: @WebToDoor

