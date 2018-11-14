14/11/2018 14:15:00

Webinar to Highlight Technology Underlying Precipio’s ICE COLD-PCR on November 20, 2018

Current Status, Existing and Future Applications of COLD-PCR for Cancer and Prenatal Diagnosis to Be Presented

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty diagnostics company Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) announces an upcoming Labroots webinar titled “COLD-PCR technology: current status and application in liquid biopsies for cancer and prenatal diagnosis” on Tuesday, November 20th at 10:00 AM EST (7:00AM PST). The webinar is sponsored by Perkin Elmer and attendees will receive either Professional Acknowledgment for Continuing Education (P.A.C.E.®) or Florida C.E. credit. P.A.C.E is administered by the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science (ASCLS). 

The webinar will be conducted by Mike G. Makrigiorgos, PhD, a Precipio Scientific Advisory Board Member and a Professor and Director of the Medical Physics & Biophysics division in Radiation Oncology at Dana Farber Cancer Institute and Brigham and Women's Hospitals, Harvard Medical School.

This educational webinar is the second marketing initiative organized following the marketing collaboration announcement between Precipio and Perkin Elmer at the 2018 Association of Molecular Pathology (AMP) annual meeting. The program is available for current and prospective customers, and researchers and commercial laboratories interested in the utilization of liquid biopsy technologies for companion diagnostics, clinical trials and clinical testing applications.

This webinar is part of the continued collaboration between Perkin Elmer and Precipio to educate the market on the value of liquid biopsies.

The webinar will review the principles of ICP; its application in DNA diagnostics, and its competitive advantages relative to other technologies. The discussion will address not only the current applications within the field of cancer, but also future applications under development by the company, including the application of ICP in the prenatal diagnostics market, an area of development at Precipio and a substantial future market opportunity.

Since its original development in 2008, COLD-PCR has been used to increase the sensitivity of mutation detection in different settings including cancer diagnostics and prenatal screening. This webinar will review the principle and basic improvements in the technology over the years and will describe envisioned clinical applications in liquid biopsies.

For more information about the webinar and to register, please visit the following link:

https://www.labroots.com/ms/webinar/cold-pcr-technology-current-status-application-liquid-biopsies-cancer-prenatal-diagnosis

About Precipio

Precipio has built a platform designed to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis by harnessing the intellect, expertise and technology developed within academic institutions and delivering quality diagnostic information to physicians and their patients worldwide. Through its collaborations with world-class academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics and treatment such as the Yale School of Medicine and Harvard’s Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Precipio offers a new standard of diagnostic accuracy enabling the highest level of patient care. For more information, please visit www.precipiodx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to ICP technology, including financial projections related thereto and potential market opportunity, plans and prospects and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that could cause future results to materially differ from the recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements include the known risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed on May 29, 2018, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 and on the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 as well as the Company’s prior filings and from time to time in the Company’s subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any change in such factors, risks and uncertainties may cause the actual results, events and performance to differ materially from those referred to in such statements. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release and the Company does not undertake any duty to update this information, including any forward-looking statements, unless required by law.

Inquiries:

investors@precipiodx.com

+1-203-787-7888

