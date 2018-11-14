YSC Celebrates 20 Years of Breast Cancer Survivorship

Seattle, Washington, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Young Survival Coalition (YSC), the nation’s premier organization for young women affected by breast cancer, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with 10 events across the country, including one in Seattle, Washington. This free gathering to honor breast cancer survivors, co-survivors and supporters will take place at the Lagunitas Brewing Company TapRoom & Beer Sanctuary on Monday, November 19, with live music by Tekla Waterfield.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan has issued an official proclamation declaring Nov. 19 “Young Survival Coalition Day” in the City of Seattle – that certificate will be on display at the event, which in addition to honoring those touched by breast cancer will provide opportunities for networking and education, as well as the chance to remember those who are no longer with us.

YSC began in 1998 as a grassroots support network founded by 3 young women, each diagnosed with breast cancer under the age of 35, who were discouraged by the lack of available resources and support for young women facing a breast cancer diagnosis.

“Twenty years ago,” says Jennifer Merschdorf, chief executive officer at YSC, “young adults affected by breast cancer had few resources for their specific needs. Now, YSC serves as a national united voice and a way for thousands of young breast cancer survivors to find each other.”

The 10 celebration events will feature educational programming about the effects of breast cancer on young adults and their loved ones. YSC will also honor a series of Game Changers - survivors, supporters, local partners and healthcare providers - who dedicate their lives to transforming the future of breast cancer in young women.

Interview opportunities (both at and prior to the event) will be available with YSC representatives, as well as breast cancer survivors, co-survivors and Game Changers.

Details about the YSC 20th Anniversary event in Seattle: Date: November 19, 2018

Time: 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Location: Lagunitas Brewing Company TapRoom & Beer Sanctuary, Seattle, WA

RSVP at 20years.youngsurvival.org

Free and open to the public

For complete information about all 10 events hosted by YSC, please visit 20years.youngsurvival.org or call 877.972.1011.

About Young Survival Coalition (YSC) Now in its 20th year, Young Survival Coalition (YSC) is the premier organization dedicated to young women with breast cancer. Founded by three young survivors, YSC began as a grassroots organization to advocate on behalf of all young women diagnosed with breast cancer to increase their length and quality of life. Based in New York City, with networks nationwide, YSC provides free resources, connections and educational materials so young women with breast cancer feel supported, empowered and hopeful. YSC seeks to educate and influence the medical, research and legislative communities to address breast cancer in young women and to ensure that no young woman faces breast cancer alone. For more information, visit youngsurvival.org.

YSC’s 20th-anniversary events are generously supported by sponsors AstraZeneca, Celgene, Eisai, Genomic Health, Lilly Oncology, Pfizer Oncology and TerSera Therapeutics.

