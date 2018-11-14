13/11/2018 23:42:11

Zig Zag Smokin’ Burger Mixes Up Contemporary American Dining

Greenwood Village, Colorado, Nov. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family-owned Zig Zag Smokin’ Burger is adding an experimental spin to contemporary American dining. The restaurant serves fine food, burgers, and craft cocktails, yet adds a twist to each item.

“At Zig Zag we experiment with flavors and create new, fun, and exciting drinks,” said Cole Hopfenspirger, one of Zig Zag’s founders. Guests can try cocktails like the Peach Please!, which is a fun take on a tiki cocktail. During Happy Hour, which lasts from 3 to 6 pm, Monday through Friday, cocktail creations are half price and $3 draft beer, including local and top-tier microbrews.

Zig Zag guests can also expect a variety of unique food choices. The menu is a fusion of cuisines with an emphasis on 8oz. fresh burgers like the Patty Melt and Smokin' Spicy Chili Burger. For those looking for something different, the menu boasts items like Duck Hash, roasted beet salad, crispy wonton pork joints, triple pig sandwich, and Cajun seafood.

Every week, Zig Zag features a celebration or promotion centered around an upcoming holiday or event. National Beer Day, National Burger Day, and First Snow Day are among the celebrations.

Zig Zag is one of two restaurant concepts at the same location. The other, Meatball Eatery, is a Prohibition-style speakeasy that specializes in house-made meatballs while serving craft cocktails from an authentic 1930s bar. "We wanted a fun atmosphere for guests to have a totally different dining and drink experience under one roof,” said Brock Hopfenspirger, founder at Zig Zag.

Both restaurants are operated by brothers Cole and Brock, and Brock’s wife Brittany, who come from a family of successful restaurateurs.

About Zig Zag Smokin’ Burger

Zig Zag Smokin’ Burger, located in the Denver metro area, is a contemporary American restaurant that serves fine food and craft cocktails. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit zigzagburger.com.

