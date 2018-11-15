Ahold Delhaize USA eCommerce Engine Peapod Digital Labs Launches Digital Media Partnership Platform Powered by Quotient

SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahold Delhaize USA today announced that its eCommerce engine, Peapod Digital Labs, has launched a new digital media service, Peapod Digital Labs Media Partnerships, powered by Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT). The great local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, Food Lion, Giant Food, GIANT/MARTIN’S, Hannaford, Peapod and Stop & Shop, have elected to participate in the new platform, which will officially launch with Peapod Digital Labs in the coming months and help consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands target, optimize and measure digital media campaigns that address all customer contact points and connect online and offline shopping experiences for consumers.

“A hallmark of Ahold Delhaize USA’s great local brands is the close connections that each brand holds with its customers,” said JJ Fleeman, president, Peapod Digital Labs and Chief eCommerce Officer. “As we stand up Peapod Digital Labs, the engine that will power brands’ digital strategies, we’re pleased to launch this new platform, which will strengthen the brands’ abilities to incorporate CPG partners into the omnichannel experience each delivers and CPGs’ abilities to leverage a best-in-class technology platform to engage consumers at every stage of their shopping journeys.”

Peapod Digital Labs Media Partnerships will create connected solutions for CPG advertisers that will run on the digital properties of each of the local brands, Quotient’s digital properties, www.coupons.com , and major social platforms and third-party digital publisher properties.

“Quotient is excited to be a part of the Ahold Delhaize USA brands’ digital journeys, powering Peapod Digital Labs Media Partnerships, which will provide new, data-driven digital marketing solutions for the brands and their CPG partners,” said Mir Aamir, President & CEO of Quotient Technology. “The platform is designed to efficiently grow sales through data science, media delivery and measurement.”

For CPG brands looking to reach active shoppers at the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA, Peapod Digital Labs Media will provide media solutions for a variety of objectives, including driving online grocery sales, launching new products, amplifying in-store events, building brand loyalty and supporting shopper themes.

Peapod Digital Media Partnerships will do this through:

Targeting shopper audiences using exclusive point-of-sale captured purchase data from more than 25 million active shoppers.

Delivering highly relevant and actionable ad experiences with utility, including digital coupons, store locators, add-to-cart for online purchases and influencer-led social platform experiences.

Best-in-class media execution across all digital display formats and into social platforms; and

Advanced analytics media measurement to optimize performance by linking ad views to shoppers’ verified purchases.

For more information about Peapod Digital Labs Media Partnerships, please visit www.pdlmedia.com .

Ahold Delhaize Licensing, SARL, a company of Ahold Delhaize, is the contracting entity for Peapod Digital Labs Media Partnerships powered by Quotient.

About Ahold Delhaize USA

Ahold Delhaize USA, a division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize, is the parent company for Ahold Delhaize's U.S. companies, including its local brands, Food Lion, Giant Food, GIANT/MARTIN'S, Hannaford and Stop & Shop, as well as online grocery retailer Peapod, Retail Business Services, a U.S. support services company providing services to the brands, and Peapod Digital Labs, its recently announced eCommerce engine. When considered together, the local brands of Ahold Delhaize USA comprise the largest grocery retail group on the East Coast and the fourth largest grocery retail group in the nation, operating more than 2,000 stores and distribution centers across 23 states and serving millions of customers each week through a wide variety of store formats with thousands of food and non-food items.

About Quotient Technology Inc.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is the leading digital promotions, media and analytics company using proprietary data to deliver personalized digital coupons and ads to millions of shoppers daily. Our core platform, Quotient Retailer iQ™, connects to a retailer’s point-of-sale system and provides targeting and analytics for consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands and retailers. Our distribution network also includes our Coupons.com app and website, thousands of publishing partners and, in Europe, the Shopmium® mobile app. We serve hundreds of CPGs, such as Clorox, Procter & Gamble, General Mills and Kellogg’s, and retailers like Albertsons Companies, CVS, Dollar General, Kroger and Walgreens. We operate Crisp Mobile, which creates mobile ads aimed at shoppers, and Ahalogy®, a leading influencer marketing firm. Founded in 1998, Quotient is based in Mountain View, California, with offices across the U.S., in Bangalore, India; Paris and London. Learn more at Quotient.com, and follow us on Twitter @Quotient.

