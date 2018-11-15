14/11/2018 23:45:00

Bow River Capital Completes Recapitalization of Roseland Management and Precision Spine Care

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow River Capital 2017 Fund (“Bow River”) today announced that it has agreed to recapitalize Roseland Management, LLC, a physician practice management platform, in partnership with Precision Spine Care, PA (“Precision” or the “Company”), a leading physician group focused on the treatment of back and neck pain. As part of the transaction, the founding physicians will retain a meaningful ownership stake in the Company, with Precision’s current management team continuing to lead the organization. In partnership with Bow River, Roseland Management will bring strategic, non-clinical management expertise and financial resources to help facilitate the continued growth and success of Precision.

Founded in 2004 and based in Tyler, Texas, the Company is comprised of board certified and fellowship trained neurosurgeons and interventional pain management specialists dedicated to the treatment of back and neck pain. By providing a comprehensive set of surgical, non-surgical, and minimally invasive treatment options as well as a suite of complementary service offerings, patients receive the highest quality of care resulting in optimal patient outcomes and experience. The Company serves patients through seven facilities across East Texas.

Blair Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Bow River said: “Bow River is honored to partner with an exemplary group of physicians and providers that espouse the highest standard in patient care. We have deep respect for the work Dr. Gordon and his partners do on behalf of their patients and are proud to assist the Precision team in expanding access to care across the markets they serve.”

Dr. Charles Gordon, CEO of Precision said: “Precision Spine Care is very pleased to announce our partnership with Bow River Capital. We believe that by teaming up with Bow River, we will be able to see our platform grow. We are passionate about providing high quality care to patients in pain and are grateful for this opportunity to be able to expand our service offering. We have long admired the team at Bow River and are excited about our prospects together.”

Greenburg Traurig, LLP served as legal advisor to Bow River.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Co. served as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery LLC acted as legal advisor to Precision. Financing supporting the transaction was provided by Capital Southwest Corporation.

About Bow River Capital

Founded in 2003, Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, with Buyout, Real Estate, Software Growth Equity and Energy Fund platforms. The Bow River Capital platforms focus on the lower middle market across a geographic area referred to as Bow River’s Rodeo Region®, which encompasses the Rocky Mountains and surrounding states. Collectively, Bow River Capital has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

About Greenburg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig’s multidisciplinary Health Care & FDA Practice provides strategic counsel to a diverse group of companies and other organizations, helping them to respond proactively to the rapidly changing healthcare marketplace. The group combines dedicated experience in health care regulatory compliance and operational matters with the firm’s capabilities in corporate & securities, finance, tax, antitrust, ERISA, commercial and governmental litigation, restructuring, intellectual property and biotechnology, in order to provide a wide range of legal services.

Contact:

Bow River Capital Contact

Catherina Nally

303-861-8466

BRC Logo.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series Addresses Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in Europe
2
MINISTRY OF COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - MOCD, UAE ADOPTS PROOF OF CONCEPT BY PROXIMAX
3
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Synchrony, Align, and Evoqua and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
4
DietDoc’s Medical Director Reveals How Keto Diet Prevents Weight Gain During Holiday Season
5
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages XXII Investors to Contact the Firm

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

00:30
Company Receives Updated Proposal
00:20
Celestica Increases Term Loan Borrowings Under Current Credit Facility
00:10
xG Technology Announces Results for the Third Quarter of 2018
00:08
Settlement Funds Available For Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire Victims in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County
00:06
Suncor Energy declares dividend and amends normal course issuer bid
00:00
Barefoot Networks to Present at P4 2018 China Summit
14 Nov
China Gold International Announces Senior Management and Board of Director Changes
14 Nov
Hudson Technologies Enters Into Extension Letter Related to Interim Waiver and Second Amendment to Its Term Loan Credit and Security Agreement
14 Nov
Enstar Group Limited Announces Pricing of Preference Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 November 2018 00:47:34
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-15 01:47:34 - 2018-11-15 00:47:34 - 1000 - Website: OKAY