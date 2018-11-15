Bow River Capital Completes Recapitalization of Roseland Management and Precision Spine Care

DENVER, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow River Capital 2017 Fund (“Bow River”) today announced that it has agreed to recapitalize Roseland Management, LLC, a physician practice management platform, in partnership with Precision Spine Care, PA (“Precision” or the “Company”), a leading physician group focused on the treatment of back and neck pain. As part of the transaction, the founding physicians will retain a meaningful ownership stake in the Company, with Precision’s current management team continuing to lead the organization. In partnership with Bow River, Roseland Management will bring strategic, non-clinical management expertise and financial resources to help facilitate the continued growth and success of Precision.

Founded in 2004 and based in Tyler, Texas, the Company is comprised of board certified and fellowship trained neurosurgeons and interventional pain management specialists dedicated to the treatment of back and neck pain. By providing a comprehensive set of surgical, non-surgical, and minimally invasive treatment options as well as a suite of complementary service offerings, patients receive the highest quality of care resulting in optimal patient outcomes and experience. The Company serves patients through seven facilities across East Texas.

Blair Richardson, Chairman and CEO of Bow River said: “Bow River is honored to partner with an exemplary group of physicians and providers that espouse the highest standard in patient care. We have deep respect for the work Dr. Gordon and his partners do on behalf of their patients and are proud to assist the Precision team in expanding access to care across the markets they serve.”

Dr. Charles Gordon, CEO of Precision said: “Precision Spine Care is very pleased to announce our partnership with Bow River Capital. We believe that by teaming up with Bow River, we will be able to see our platform grow. We are passionate about providing high quality care to patients in pain and are grateful for this opportunity to be able to expand our service offering. We have long admired the team at Bow River and are excited about our prospects together.”

Greenburg Traurig, LLP served as legal advisor to Bow River.

Brown Gibbons Lang & Co. served as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Emery LLC acted as legal advisor to Precision. Financing supporting the transaction was provided by Capital Southwest Corporation.

About Bow River Capital

Founded in 2003, Bow River Capital is a private alternative asset management company based in Denver, Colorado, with Buyout, Real Estate, Software Growth Equity and Energy Fund platforms. The Bow River Capital platforms focus on the lower middle market across a geographic area referred to as Bow River’s Rodeo Region®, which encompasses the Rocky Mountains and surrounding states. Collectively, Bow River Capital has deployed capital into diverse industries, asset classes and across the capital structure.

About Greenburg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig’s multidisciplinary Health Care & FDA Practice provides strategic counsel to a diverse group of companies and other organizations, helping them to respond proactively to the rapidly changing healthcare marketplace. The group combines dedicated experience in health care regulatory compliance and operational matters with the firm’s capabilities in corporate & securities, finance, tax, antitrust, ERISA, commercial and governmental litigation, restructuring, intellectual property and biotechnology, in order to provide a wide range of legal services.

