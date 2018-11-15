15/11/2018 01:29:00

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Datawatch, ARRIS, and Finisar on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Datawatch Corporation, ARRIS International plc, and Finisar Corporation. Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.

Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH)

Buyer: Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR)

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 5, 2018, Datawatch stockholders will receive $13.10 in cash for each share of Datawatch common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Datawatch and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Datawatch investigation go to: https://bespc.com/dwch/.

ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS)

Buyer: CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM)

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 8, 2018 and valued at $7.4 billion, ARRIS stockholders will receive $31.75 in cash for each share of ARRIS common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether ARRIS and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the ARRIS investigation go to: https://bespc.com/arrs/.

Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR)

Buyer: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI)

Pursuant to the proposed transaction, announced on November 9, 2018 and valued at $3.2 billion, Finisar stockholders will receive $15.60 in cash and 0.2218 shares of II-VI for each share of Finisar common stock owned. The investigation focuses on whether Finisar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to the Company’s stockholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether and by how much the proposed transaction undervalues the Company.

To learn more about the Finisar investigation go to: https://bespc.com/fnsr/.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Melissa Fortunato, Esq.

(212) 308-1869

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com

