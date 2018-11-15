15/11/2018 14:15:00

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Completes Acquisition of KMG Chemicals

Related content
08 Nov - 
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Recognized for its G..
30 Oct - 
Research Report Identifies Cabot Microelectronics, Chec..
25 Oct - 
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Reven..

  • Significantly expands capabilities across consumables-based electronic materials, and adds high quality, growth-oriented performance materials products

  • KMG Electronic Chemicals business complements existing CMP product offerings and increases customer touchpoints with the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers

  • Acquired Performance Materials business provides exposure to new end-markets with attractive growth and profitability characteristics

  • Targets to achieve $25 million of estimated annual cost synergies within the first two years 

Aurora, IL, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabot Microelectronics Corporation (Nasdaq: CCMP), today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of KMG Chemicals, Inc.  As a result of the acquisition, KMG has become a wholly owned subsidiary of Cabot Microelectronics.  Under the terms of the definitive agreement, each share of KMG common stock was converted into the right to receive $55.65 in cash and 0.2000 of a share of Cabot Microelectronics common stock, without interest and with cash paid in lieu of any fractional shares.

The acquisition will extend and strengthen Cabot Microelectronics’ position as one of the leading suppliers of consumable materials to the semiconductor industry.  Additionally, the combined company will be a leading global provider of performance products and services for improving pipeline operations and optimizing throughput.  The transaction is expected to be significantly accretive to Cabot Microelectronics’ free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share in year one, excluding any acquisition-related costs.

"I am pleased to announce that we have completed the KMG transaction.  We welcome KMG's employees to our team and look forward to our journey together towards becoming the premier global provider of semiconductor and specialty materials.  We believe that our employees, customers and shareholders will benefit from this transaction as we become a stronger company, focused on providing high-performing and innovative solutions to our customers," said David Li, President and CEO of Cabot Microelectronics.  “KMG's industry-leading electronic materials business will expand our CMP product offerings with high-purity solutions used throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process.  We are also excited about the addition of KMG’s performance materials businesses to our portfolio which will allow us to expand our participation into new markets including the attractive, high-growth pipeline performance segment."

In connection with the acquisition, Cabot Microelectronics borrowed $1.065 billion under a new senior secured term loan facility, the proceeds of which were used to finance in part the cash portion of the merger consideration, to repay KMG’s existing indebtedness and to pay fees and expenses related to the acquisition.  Cabot Microelectronics issued approximately 3.2 million shares of common stock to holders of KMG common stock for the stock portion of the merger consideration.

ABOUT CABOT MICROELECTRONICS CORPORATION

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, is the world's leading supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline operators.  The company’s products play a critical role in the production of advanced semiconductor devices, helping to enable the manufacture of smaller, faster and more complex devices by its customers.  Cabot Microelectronics Corporation is also a leading supplier of performance materials to pipeline operators and industrial wood preservation industry.  The company's mission is to create value by delivering high-performing and innovative solutions that solve its customers’ challenges.  The company has approximately 1,900 employees globally.  For more information about Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, visit www.cabotcmp.com or contact Colleen Mumford, Director of Investor Relations, at 630-499-2600.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which address a variety of subjects including, for example, the expected benefits of the acquisition of KMG by Cabot Microelectronics.  Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cabot Microelectronics’ beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements.  Such statements are based on current expectations of Cabot Microelectronics’ management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.  The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: higher than expected or unexpected costs associated with or relating to the acquisition; the risk that expected benefits, synergies and growth prospects of the acquisition may not be achieved in a timely manner or at all; the ability to successfully integrate KMG’s business with Cabot Microelectronics; the risk that Cabot Microelectronics will be unable to retain and hire key personnel; and the risk that disruption from the acquisition may adversely affect Cabot Microelectronics’ business and its relationships with customers, suppliers, distributors or employees.  For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to both Cabot Microelectronics’ and KMG’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the risk factors contained in each of Cabot Microelectronics’ and KMG’s most recent Annual Reports on Form 10-K and the registration statement on Form S-4 filed by Cabot Microelectronics with respect to the shares of Cabot Microelectronics issued in connection with the acquisition.  Forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain.  Except as required by law, Cabot Microelectronics undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made by it to reflect new information, subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact:

Colleen Mumford

Director of Investor Relations

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation

(630) 499-2600

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Logo

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

14:15 CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Completes Acquisition of KMG Chemicals
08 Nov CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Recognized for its Gender Diverse Board of Directors
30 Oct ACHC
Research Report Identifies Cabot Microelectronics, Check Point Software Technologies, Aon plc, Acadia Healthcare, Advanced Micro Devices, and Nevsun Resources with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
25 Oct CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Reports Record Revenue, Net Income, and EPS for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018
05 Oct CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Release Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2018 After Market Close on October 24, 2018
26 Sep CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
17 Sep CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation Appoints Eleanor Thorp as Vice President, Human Resources
04 Sep CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Chemicals and Basic Materials Conference
31 Aug CCMP
Cabot Microelectronics Corporation to Present at the Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
16 Aug CCMP
MERGER ALERT – KMG and EGN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AIT Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2019
2
Silicon Valley is the Next Stop for Intellectual Property Awareness Series
3
Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Through $100,000 Donation for California Wildfire Relief
4
Settlement Funds Available For Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire Victims in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County
5
A successful crowdfunding campaign suggests a bright future for BLU3

Related stock quotes

Cabot Microelectronics C.. 101.65 -0.5% Stock price decreasing

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:31
ONE Future Releases Methane Intensity Numbers of 0.552%
14:30
Canbiola, Inc. Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market
14:30
Maropost Named Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Companies Lists for Third Year Running
14:28
Net Asset Value(s)
14:26
Director/PDMR Shareholding
14:24
Net Asset Value(s)
14:21
Result of General Meeting
14:20
A MORE INTELLIGENT WAY TO CONTROL RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMARTGLASS TECHNOLOGY IN CARS SHOWN AT ELECTRONICA 2018
14:15
WB XPress Project’s Eastern Build Placed Into Service

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 November 2018 14:49:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2018-11-15 15:49:44 - 2018-11-15 14:49:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY