Carahsoft Receives the Red Hat Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Carahsoft Recognized for Enabling Exceptional Sales Growth

RESTON, Va., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Provider®, has been named the Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year by Red Hat, the world's leading provider of enterprise open source solutions. The award was presented on October 10 at Red Hat’s 2018 North American Partner Conference .

Carahsoft was recognized for driving net new revenue and strong year-over-year growth and for its exceptional support of Red Hat’s public sector partner ecosystem. This is the fifth consecutive year that Carahsoft has been named Red Hat’s Public Sector Distributor of the Year, and the ninth consecutive year that Red Hat has honored Carahsoft with an award at its partner conference.

“Our long-term collaboration with Red Hat and its reseller partners thrives because we help enable the public sector mission to modernize approaches to IT through the application of open source solutions,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Open Source Solutions at Carahsoft. “We are honored to be named the public sector distributor of the year again and look forward to working with Red Hat and our partners to drive more technological advances in the future.”

The Red Hat North American Partner Conference recognizes the most innovative, transformative, and modern approaches to providing IT open source solutions across North America. Other members of Carahsoft’s public sector partner ecosystem also received awards, including:

Accenture – Application Platform Partner of the Year

Attain – Business Transformation Partner of the Year

CDW-G – Mid Market Partner of the Year

Circadence – Innovation Partner of the Year

DLT – Public SectorPartner of the Year

IBM – Strategic Alliance Partner of the Year

ORock Technologies – Leading Edge Partner of the Year

Raytheon – Infrastructure Partner of the Year

Tata Consultancy Services – Mid Market Business Transformation Partner of the Year

About Carahsoft Carahsoft Technology Corp. is the Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider™. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the master government aggregator for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators, and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Red Hat, VMware, AWS, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer, and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and SmartCEO. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

