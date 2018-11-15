15/11/2018 06:00:00

Celyad to Participate at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad (Euronext Brussels and Paris, and NASDAQ: CYAD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of CAR-T cell-based therapies, today announced that management will participate at both the Bryan, Garnier & Co 6th European Healthcare Conference and the Piper Jaffray 30th Annual Healthcare Conference.

The Bryan, Garnier & Co 6th European Healthcare Conference will take place in Paris, France, on November 22-23, 2018. The Company will participate in investor meetings at the Conference.

The Piper Jaffray 30th Annual Healthcare Conference will take place in New York, NY on November 27-29, 2018 and the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, November 27 at 11:30 am Eastern Time. A live webcast of the discussion can be accessed here. An archived webcast recording will also be available under Events & Webcasts in the Investors section of the Company’s website.

About Celyad

Celyad is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of specialized CAR-T cell-based therapies. Celyad utilizes its expertise in cell engineering to target cancer. Celyad’s CAR-T cell platform has the potential to treat a broad range of solid and hematologic tumors. Its lead oncology candidate, CYAD-01 (CAR-T NKG2D), is currently being evaluated in a Phase I dose escalation clinical trial to assess the safety and clinical activity of multiple administrations of autologous CYAD-01 cells in seven refractory cancers including five solid tumors (colorectal, ovarian, bladder, triple-negative breast and pancreatic cancers) and two hematological tumors (acute myeloid leukemia and multiple myeloma). The safety and clinical activity of the CYAD-01 therapy concurrently administered with standard-of-care treatments or preconditioning chemotherapy is also being assessed in a full clinical development program focused on acute myeloid leukemia and colorectal cancer. Celyad was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, and New York, NY. Celyad’s ordinary shares are listed on the Euronext Brussels and Euronext Paris exchanges, and its American Depository Shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market, all under the ticker symbol CYAD.

 

For more information, please contact:

 

Celyad

Investors@celyad.com

Filippo Petti, Chief Financial Officer

 

Communications@celyad.com

Carri Duncan, PhD, VP Corporate Development & Communications  T: +32(0) 10 39 42 07

 
 

For Belgium: Comfi

Sabine Leclercq  T.: +32 (0)2 290 90 91 – celyad@comfi.be

 
 

For France: NewCap

Pierre Laurent and Nicolas Mérigeau – T: + 33(0)1 44 71 94 94 – celyad@newcap.eu
 
 

For the U.S.: LifeSci Advisors

Daniel Ferry – T.: +1 (617) 535 7746 – daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Public Relations: Sara Zelkovic – T:+1 (646) 876-4933 – sara@lifescipublicrelations.com

 
 

