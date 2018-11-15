Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Knight-Swift Transportation, Benitec Biopharma, Eastern, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Qualstar, and Nomura Holdings Inc ADR — What Drives Growth in Today's Competitive Landscape

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX), Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML), Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ:QBAK), and Nomura Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE:NMR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 13th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

KNIGHT-SWIFT TRANSPORTATION HOLDINGS INC. (KNX) REPORT OVERVIEW

Knight-Swift Transportation's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Knight-Swift Transportation reported revenue of $1,346.61MM vs $521.61MM (up 158.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.04 (up 1,400.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Knight-Swift Transportation reported revenue of $2,425.45MM vs $1,118.03MM (up 116.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $4.38 vs $1.17 (up 274.36%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on January 29th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.52. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.71 and is expected to report on January 29th, 2019.

BENITEC BIOPHARMA LIMITED (BNTC) REPORT OVERVIEW

Benitec Biopharma's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Benitec Biopharma reported revenue of $0.69MM vs $4.39MM (down 84.21%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.22 vs $0.08. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Benitec Biopharma reported revenue of $3.65MM vs $8.36MM (down 56.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.86 vs -$0.49. Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

EASTERN COMPANY (EML) REPORT OVERVIEW

Eastern's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Eastern reported revenue of $57.36MM vs $56.01MM (up 2.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.60 vs $0.36 (up 66.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Eastern reported revenue of $204.24MM vs $137.61MM (up 48.42%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.81 vs $1.25 (down 35.20%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 8th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS, LTD. (KNSA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$3.08 and is expected to report on February 7th, 2019.

QUALSTAR CORPORATION (QBAK) REPORT OVERVIEW

Qualstar's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Qualstar reported revenue of $3.15MM vs $2.76MM (up 14.48%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.20 vs -$0.07. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Qualstar reported revenue of $10.64MM vs $9.42MM (up 13.00%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.31 vs -$0.59. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC ADR (NMR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Nomura Holdings Inc ADR's Recent Financial Performance

For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, Nomura Holdings Inc ADR reported revenue of $17,749.42MM vs $15,954.30MM (up 11.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.57 vs $0.63 (down 9.20%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.22.

