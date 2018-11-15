Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Chief Scientific Officer Dr. John L. Gainer to Present at 2018 Annual Meeting of the Society for NeuroOncology

Poster Presentation to Focus on Phase 3 GBM Brain Cancer Clinical Trial;

40 Percent Survival Rate for Biopsy-only Patients in Phase 2 Represents Fourfold Increase Above Historical Average For Those Facing Inoperable GBM Cancer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: DFFN), a cutting-edge biotechnology company developing new treatments for life-threatening medical conditions by improving the body’s ability to bring oxygen to the areas where it’s needed most, announced today that Chief Scientific Officer Dr. John L. Gainer will join leading clinicians and researchers from around the world in presenting a poster at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Society for NeuroOncology (SNO) on Saturday, November 17, 2018 from 5:00-7:00pm EST.

SNO’s 23rd Annual Scientific Meeting and Education Day will be held from Thursday, November 15, 8:00am through Sunday, November 18, 1:00pm at the Marriott Hotel, New Orleans, Louisiana. SNO is a “multidisciplinary organization dedicated to promoting advances in neuro-oncology through research and education” whose annual conference is an opportunity for top health care professionals who specialize in central nervous system tumors to gather and present the latest advancements to fellow researchers, hospital administrators, and potential investors.

Dr. Gainer, who in addition to serving as the Chief Scientific Officer of Diffusion is also the inventor of Trans Sodium Crocinate (TSC), will present a poster on the Company’s Phase 3 INTACT ( IN vestigation of T SC A gainst C ancerous T umors) clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain cancer in biopsy-only patients. Phase 2 of Diffusion’s INTACT trial showed potentially breakthrough results in the use of TSC in treatment: a fourfold increase in the two-year survival rate of biopsy-only patients, which jumped from 10 percent to 40 percent. This result is especially promising for these patients and their families: biopsy-only patients have historically faced lower survival rates than patients for whom resection (surgery for removal of the tumor) is an option.

“Dr. Gainer’s focus on innovation is what drew me to his research in the first place, and resulted in our co-founding of Diffusion, where we continue our efforts to find new and effective treatments for life-threatening diseases like GBM brain cancer,” saidDavid Kalergis, Chairman and CEO of Diffusion. “At the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Society of NeuroOncology, Dr. Gainer will have an opportunity to present the exciting results from our Phase 2 GBM cancer trial and share our continued Phase 3 efforts for biopsy-only participants – work which represents real potential and promise for patients and their families”

“Finding effective and life-saving treatment for patients living with biopsy-only GBM brain cancer has long been a significant challenge for researchers, scientists, and physicians, so I’m looking forward to my poster presentation at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Society of NeuroOncology, as it’s a chance to share the progress we’ve made on this front,”

said Dr. John L. Gainer, Chief Scientific Officer of Diffusion.

“Hypoxic tumors are resistant to radiation therapy, and our Phase 2 results showed that using TSC – which was developed to fight hypoxia by bringing oxygen to the areas where it’s needed most – in conjunction with radiation and temozolomide (TMZ) treatment led to a significant increase in survival for biopsy only patients. Our Phase 3 study will focus on these biopsy-only patients, and I am eager to share that work with my colleagues from around the world at SNO’s 2018 Annual Meeting.”

Diffusion’s Phase 3 INTACT program is using TSC to target inoperable GBM brain cancer. Historically, these biopsy-only patients have faced lower survival rates and increased obstacles to inclusion in clinical trials. Current standard of care for these GBM patients following diagnosis involves 6 weeks of radiation therapy along with daily temozolomide (TMZ), followed by six 4-week chemotheraphy sessions which include a high dosage of TMZ. Phase 2 of INTACT saw treatment with TSC added to the initial six weeks of radiation therapy and TMZ treatment. Phase 3 of INTACT will include treatment with TSC during the initial six week of radiation therapy and TMZ treatment, but will also include administration of TSC during the six months of chemotheraphy. The Company is currently engaged in an FDA-requested, 8-patient lead-in, scheduled to complete in January 2019. Randomization can begin following read out and reporting of that data.”

Dr. Gainer’s presentation at SNO is just the latest development for Diffusion, which recently received FDA approval to enroll patients in an ambulance-based Phase 2 clinical trial testing TSC for the treatment of both ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. The Company also recently appointed William “Bill” Hornung to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

