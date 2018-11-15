BISICHI MINING - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

15 November 2018

Bisichi Mining Plc ("Bisichi" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has today been notified that on 12 September 2018, Mrs Susan Heller, transferred 24,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") into the Self Invested Personal Pension of Mr Andrew Robert Heller, a director of the Company, for a consideration of £1.00 per Ordinary Share (the "Transfer").

Following the Transfer, Mr Heller's beneficial holding remains unchanged at 785,012 Ordinary Shares representing 7.35 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Transfer.