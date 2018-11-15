FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
15 November 2018
Bisichi Mining Plc ("Bisichi" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company has today been notified that on 12 September 2018, Mrs Susan Heller, transferred 24,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") into the Self Invested Personal Pension of Mr Andrew Robert Heller, a director of the Company, for a consideration of £1.00 per Ordinary Share (the "Transfer").
Following the Transfer, Mr Heller's beneficial holding remains unchanged at 785,012 Ordinary Shares representing 7.35 per cent. of the current issued share capital of the Company.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Transfer.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Mrs Susan Heller and Mr Andrew Heller
2
Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Mrs Susan Heller is the spouse of Mr Andrew Heller (director of the Company)
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Bisichi Mining Plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800RRWN6ZBPW2ZV03
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company (“Ordinary Shares”)
GB0001012045
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of Ordinary Shares from Mrs Susan Heller to the SIPP of Mr Andrew Heller
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
£1.00 per share
24,000 Ordinary Shares