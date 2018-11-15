Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director role and responsibilities
PR Newswire
London, November 15
To: PR Newswire
From: Strategic Equity Capital PLC
LEI: 2138003R5GB8QZU2G577
Date: 15 November 2018
Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company")
Director role and responsibilities
Following Sir Clive Thompson's retirement from the board of directors at this year's Annual General Meeting held on 7 November 2018, the Company announces that Richard Locke, currently an independent director of the Company, will serve as Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of the Company, with immediate effect.
Enquiries:
Steven Davidson 0131 538 6603
PATAC Limited