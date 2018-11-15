15/11/2018 15:53:00

Director role and responsibilities

Strategic Equity Capital Plc - Director role and responsibilities

London, November 15

From:              Strategic Equity Capital PLC

LEI:                  2138003R5GB8QZU2G577

Date:               15 November 2018

Strategic Equity Capital plc (the "Company")

Director role and responsibilities

Following Sir Clive Thompson's retirement from the board of directors at this year's Annual General Meeting held on 7 November 2018, the Company announces that Richard Locke, currently an independent director of the Company, will serve as Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of the Company, with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Steven Davidson 0131 538 6603

PATAC Limited

