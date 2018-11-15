Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within ChannelAdvisor, Texas Roadhouse, Socket Mobile, North American Construction Group, General Finance, and Comstock Mining — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH), Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT), North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA), General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), and Comstock Mining, Inc. (NYSE:LODE), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH), Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT), North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA), General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN), and Comstock Mining, Inc. (NYSE:LODE) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. All information in this release was accessed November 13th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

CHANNELADVISOR CORPORATION (ECOM) REPORT OVERVIEW

ChannelAdvisor's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, ChannelAdvisor reported revenue of $32.32MM vs $30.10MM (up 7.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.08 vs -$0.15. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, ChannelAdvisor reported revenue of $122.54MM vs $113.20MM (up 8.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.63 vs -$0.31. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.02. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$0.29 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE, INC. (TXRH) REPORT OVERVIEW

Texas Roadhouse's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Texas Roadhouse reported revenue of $594.60MM vs $540.51MM (up 10.01%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.41 vs $0.44 (down 6.82%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Texas Roadhouse reported revenue of $2,219.53MM vs $1,990.71MM (up 11.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.85 vs $1.64 (up 12.80%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.40. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $2.54 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2019.

SOCKET MOBILE, INC. (SCKT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Socket Mobile's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Socket Mobile reported revenue of $4.19MM vs $5.81MM (down 27.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs $0.08. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Socket Mobile reported revenue of $21.29MM vs $20.79MM (up 2.40%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.23 vs $2.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

NORTH AMERICAN CONSTRUCTION GROUP LTD. (NOA) REPORT OVERVIEW

North American Construction Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, North American Construction Group reported revenue of $64.97MM vs $55.89MM (up 16.25%) and basic earnings per share $0.05 vs -$0.02. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, North American Construction Group reported revenue of $225.68MM vs $160.99MM (up 40.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.15 vs -$0.01. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 12th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.14 and is expected to report on February 12th, 2019.

GENERAL FINANCE CORPORATION (GFN) REPORT OVERVIEW

General Finance's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, General Finance reported revenue of $97.79MM vs $76.92MM (up 27.14%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.01 vs -$0.04. For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, General Finance reported revenue of $347.30MM vs $276.93MM (up 25.41%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.46 vs -$0.25. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 5th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.55 and is expected to report on September 4th, 2019.

COMSTOCK MINING, INC. (LODE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Comstock Mining's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Comstock Mining reported revenue of $0.03MM vs $0.03MM (up 19.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.03 vs -$0.06. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Comstock Mining reported revenue of $0.10MM vs $5.07MM (down 97.94%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.26 vs -$0.37. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 19th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

