15/11/2018 00:51:56

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Increase in the Year-End Cash Dividend

LODI, Calif., Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (OTCQX: FMCB) (the Company) announced that the Board of Directors declared a year-end cash dividend of $7.00 per share of common stock for a total of $5.49 million, an increase of 3.0% over the cash dividend declared in November of 2017. The cash dividend will be paid on January 2, 2019, to shareholders of record on December 3, 2018.  Cash dividend payments declared over the past year total $13.90 per share.

Kent A. Steinwert, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are pleased that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s record third quarter and year-to-date 2018 financial performance allowed for increasing the cash dividend while still providing a level of capital retention that supports the Company’s growth plans. This year marks the 84th consecutive year that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has paid cash dividends and the 54th consecutive year dividends have been increased.  As a result of the reliability of our cash dividends over many decades, we remain a member of a select group of only 26 publicly traded companies referred to as “Dividend Kings”. The Board of Directors and executive management remain positive about the outlook for the Company’s financial performance over the next 12-15 months.”

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp earned record net income of $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $32.5 million for the nine months ending September 30, 2018, representing increases of 38.9% and 32.1% over the same periods the prior year. Importantly, these results do not include any earnings benefit from the Bank of Rio Vista acquisition that did not close until October 10, 2018.  Earnings per share of common stock outstanding for the third quarter were $15.12, up from $10.59 in the third quarter of 2017, and for the nine-month period were $40.26, up from $30.39 the prior year. Return on average assets for the third quarter was 1.55%, and for the nine months was 1.41%, and return on average equity was 15.97% for the third quarter and 14.24% for the nine months. Total assets at quarter-end were $3.2 billion, up 3.6% from the third quarter of 2017. The Company’s credit quality remained strong, as there were no non-performing loans and leases as of September 30, 2018. In addition, the Company’s allowance for credit losses was $53.1 million, or 2.19% of total loans and leases. The Company’s tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 10.12% at September 30, 2018, and the total capital ratio was 12.37%, resulting in the highest possible regulatory classification of “well capitalized”.  As previously stated, the Company completed its acquisition of Bank of Rio Vista on October 10, 2018 and anticipates that the acquisition will be accretive to earnings in 2019.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, traded on the OTCQX under the symbol FMCB, is the parent company of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Central California, also known as F&M Bank. Founded in 1916, F&M Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank, which proudly serves California through 30 convenient locations.  In 2013, the Bank began an expansion into the San Francisco Bay Area with new full-service branches in Walnut Creek and Concord. In early 2018, a loan production office opened in Napa and was converted to a full-service branch in September 2018. The Bank offers a full complement of loan, deposit, equipment leasing and treasury management products to businesses, as well as a full suite of consumer banking products. The FDIC awarded F&M Bank the highest possible rating of "Outstanding" in their CRA evaluation. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has paid dividends for 84 consecutive years and we have increased dividends for 54 consecutive years. As a result, we are a member of a select group of only 26 publicly traded companies referred to as “Dividend Kings.” For more information about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and F&M Bank, visit fmbonline.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods, constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, balance sheet management, levels of net interest margin, the ability to control costs and expenses, interest rate changes, the competitive environment, financial and regulatory policies of the United States government, water management issues in California and general economic conditions. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect financial results are included in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events or developments.

Contact

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Stephen W. Haley, 209-367-2411

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

shaley@fmbonline.com

Farmers&MerchantsLogo_Gray_RGB.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
08 Nov
PNDORA
Efter et elendigt regnskab var det bemærkelsesværdigt, at den midlertidige ledelse kunne tale kursen..
35
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
27
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AIT Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2019
2
LeddarTech’s Mobility Leadership Series Addresses Autonomous Driving and LiDAR Technologies in Europe
3
DietDoc’s Medical Director Reveals How Keto Diet Prevents Weight Gain During Holiday Season
4
A successful crowdfunding campaign suggests a bright future for BLU3
5
Tabula Rasa HealthCare to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

01:43
Silicon Valley is the Next Stop for Intellectual Property Awareness Series
01:31
Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Through $100,000 Donation for California Wildfire Relief
01:29
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Datawatch, ARRIS, and Finisar on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
01:14
Atico Reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2018
01:11
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against MoneyGram International, Inc. (MGI) and Encourages MGI Investors to Contact the Firm
00:51
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Increase in the Year-End Cash Dividend
00:40
PotlatchDeltic Announces Estimated Number of Shares for Stock Portion of the Special Dividend
00:30
Company Receives Updated Proposal
00:20
Celestica Increases Term Loan Borrowings Under Current Credit Facility

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 November 2018 02:15:02
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-15 03:15:02 - 2018-11-15 02:15:02 - 1000 - Website: OKAY