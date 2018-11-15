FinTech Firm OppLoans Ranked 86th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 “Technology Fast 500™”

Chicago, IL, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OppLoans today announced it ranked number 86 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America.

OppLoans’ chief technology officer, Andy Pruitt, credits in-house technology innovations and a highly trained and committed customer advocate team of Loan Advocates with the company’s remarkable growth.

“This is a fantastic accolade to receive as we close out another blockbuster year at OppLoans,” Pruitt said.“We’ve always known our profitability, explosive growth rate and award-winning culture made us special. Prestigious awards like these solidify our story and success. We’re looking forward to achieving even more growth and delivering additional emergency bridge financing in new markets next year. And, of course, we'll continue to support our technology mission by hiring another 100 highly qualified and enthusiastic employees.”

“Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement,” said Sandra Shirai, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth.”

“Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics,” said Mohana Dissanayake, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “This year’s ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth.”

About Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About OppLoans

OppLoans is one of the highest-rated online lenders and service providers in the industry. With fast funding, significantly lower rates, total transparency, and unmatched customer service, OppLoans provides non-prime borrowers a reliable alternative to payday lending.

For more information regarding OppLoans, please visit the OppLoans website at OppLoans.com or email media@opploans.com.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

