HPE Delivers Cloud-Based AI-Driven Operations for HPE ProLiant, Apollo and Synergy Servers

Related content High-Performance Computing Center Stuttgart and Hewlett.. Golden State Warriors partner with Hewlett Packard Ente.. Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind SkyWest, B..

HPE InfoSight extends select predictive analytics and recommendation capabilities to HPE servers, enabling smarter, self-monitoring infrastructure

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) today announced it is extending HPE InfoSight, an industry-leading cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) management tool, to HPE ProLiant servers , HPE Synergy compute modules and HPE Apollo systems .¹ With global learning and predictive analytics capabilities based on real-world operational data, HPE InfoSight drives down operating costs, closes disruptive performance gaps and frees IT staff to innovate.

At the pace of modern business, where access to real-time data and insights has become an imperative, IT organizations cannot afford to waste time or resources on problems that could have been prevented, especially those that impact productivity and the bottom line. HPE InfoSight can solve this challenge, constantly monitoring infrastructure, identifying potential problems and providing insights to resolution.

HPE InfoSight gathers operational intelligence from this infrastructure by analyzing millions of sensors across a globally-connected installed base, and – using behavioral data – provides trend insights, forecasting and recommendations, to predict and prevent problems. The result is higher efficiency and reliability, creating a smarter, easier-to-manage infrastructure for customers.

HPE storage customers are already enjoying the benefits of HPE InfoSight with operational costs decreased by as much as 79 percent, trouble tickets resolved in 85 percent less time, and 86 percent of issues are automatically predicted and resolved before a problem is identified.² Extending InfoSight capabilities to servers provides a single AI-driven framework to monitor, collect and analyze rich data telemetry from across the entire infrastructure, on- or off-premises.

Today is the first milestone in extending HPE InfoSight to ProLiant servers, Synergy compute modules and Apollo systems, delivering a foundational set of capabilities that will augment over time:

Global Visibility into the Server Infrastructure In a wellness monitoring dashboard, customers gain a consolidated view of the health and status of their server infrastructure, including system information, server warranty and support entitlement. HPE InfoSight combines its AI capabilities with the Active Health System (AHS) and HPE Integrated Lights Out (iLO) technology for proactive health monitoring and server management, optimizing overall performance and preventing critical issues.

Predictive Analytics By bringing predictive analytics to monitoring servers, InfoSight provides insight on select parts failures enabling IT managers to make necessary maintenance requests for replacement to reduce downtime. Additionally, the predictive analytics capabilities alert managers to server security concerns such as rogue login attempts, protecting servers against costly server threats.

Recommendation Engine Using insights from the predictive analytics, InfoSight provides recommendations based on patterns or signs of abnormality to eliminate performance bottlenecks on servers.

HPE Infosight improves the customer’s infrastructure management experience and combined with HPE OneView it can simplify the on-premises experience. HPE OneView provides compute lifecycle management and template driven infrastructure deployment that transforms the infrastructure to software-defined, allowing customers to deploy infrastructure faster, simplify lifecycle operations and increase productivity.

“Our customers want to unlock the value of digital transformation faster than ever before. This requires evolving their data centers to deliver a hybrid cloud environment that is automated, self-healing and addresses issues in real-time – so IT staff can focus on driving transformation, rather than managing hardware downtime and policy exceptions,” said Justin Hotard, General Manager, Hybrid IT Volume Global Business Unit, HPE. “We are helping customers improve the productivity and performance of their operations and free their staff to drive innovation from edge to cloud.”

HPE InfoSight will be available worldwide for HPE ProLiant servers, HPE Synergy compute modules and HPE Apollo systems in January 2019.

For additional insight into HPE’s InfoSight offerings, please visit https://www.hpe.com/info/infosight

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a global technology leader focused on developing intelligent solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze and act upon data seamlessly from edge to cloud. HPE enables customers to accelerate business outcomes by driving new business models, creating new customer and employee experiences, and increasing operational efficiency today and into the future.

1. Available on servers with iLO 4 and iLO 5

2. ESG: “Assessing the Financial Impact of HPE InfoSight Predictive Analytics,” September 2017

Editorial contact

Nahren Khizeran, HPE

Nahren.khizeran@hpe.com