INNATE PHARMA : Third quarter 2018 report

Related content Innate Pharma presented translational data from the Pha.. INNATE PHARMA : clinical data featured as oral presenta.. Innate Pharma strengthens and expands its oncology deve..

Innate Pharma Third quarter 2018 Report

Acceleration of becoming a fully integrated oncology-focused biotech company through a recent landmark deal with AstraZeneca

Expansion of oncology development collaboration with AstraZeneca validates Innate's leadership in immuno-oncology discovery Strengthens financial runway by $242 million in total near-term cash proceeds

Significant progress with proprietary and partnered programs: Phase II results for the combination of monalizumab and cetuximab in head and neck cancer patients showed promising efficacy data in both IO-naïve and IO-pretreated subgroups IPH4102 Phase I results in advanced cutaneous T cell lymphoma ( CTCL) confirm encouraging clinical activity, demonstrated by high response rate and long progression-free survival (PFS) First patient dosed in Phase I study with IPH5401 in oncology

Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets of the Company amounted to €131.7 million [*]

Marseille, France, November 15, 2018, 7:00 AM CET

Innate Pharma SA (the "Company" - Euronext Paris: FR0010331421 - IPH) today announced its revenues and cash position for the first nine months of 2018.

"During the third quarter we presented successful data results in two of our lead assets and continued to progress and expand our clinical programs. The exciting quarter was a catalyst that drove the execution of the recent landmark deal with AstraZeneca," commented, Mondher Mahjoubi, Chief Executive Officer of Innate Pharma. "This transformational deal included the acquisition of Lumoxiti, an FDA-approved and innovative new treatment for relapsed or refractory Hairy Cell Leukemia, and provides the opportunity to benefit from the development and commercialization expertise of our partner. This allows us to further strategically position IPH4102 for its future commercial potential in the rare hematology market. At the same time, the expanded oncology development collaboration not only validates our research and development capabilities in immuno-oncology, but has strengthened our ability to continue to invest in our ongoing programs and science to pursue novel treatments for cancer patients."

Pipeline Highlights:

First patient dosed in the Phase I study (STELLAR-001) with IPH5401, a first-in-class anti-C5aR antibody, in combination with Imfinzi in oncology Executed within a year of acquiring the asset Safety data is expected in 2H 2019

First patient dosed in the cohort expansion for monalizumab/cetuximab combination in chemotherapy and IO pretreated advanced SCCHN patients

Favorable and durable trends in overall survival observed in monalizumab/cetuximab combination in previously treated patients with in recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head & neck (R/M SCCHN) Additional data presented at SITC showed promising efficacy data in both IO-naïve and IO-pretreated subgroups

IPH4102 confirmed encouraging clinical activity in CTCL and SS, demonstrated by high response rate and long progression-free survival (PFS) Updated data will be presented at ASH The Phase II program across T cell Lymphomas will initiate in 1H19



Post Period Highlights:

Innate executed landmark deal with AstraZeneca to become a commercial stage company and expand its oncology development collaboration: Innate Pharma acquired US and EU rights to commercialize recently FDA approved Lumoxiti Based on promising data presented at ESMO 2018, AstraZeneca exercised its option to gain full rights to monalizumab in oncology AstraZeneca entered a development collaboration for IPH5201 (anti-CD39) with an option for further co-development and co-commercialization and gained options to several promising preclinical immuno-oncology molecules AstraZeneca invested in a 9.8% equity stake in Innate at €10 per share Near-term proceeds of $242 million; $118 million received in 4Q 2018 and $124 million to be received in January 2019 Innate will pay $50 million for Lumoxiti in January 2019 Further details on the financial terms can be viewed on the Innate Transaction Fact Sheet



Financial results:

Cash, cash equivalents and financial assets of the Company amounted to €131.7 million as of September 30, 2018. At the same date, financial liabilities amounted to €4.9 million (€5.9m at December 30, 2017).

The net consumption of cash, cash equivalents and financial assets amounted to €44.9 million and €9.9 million or the first nine months and the third quarter of 2018, respectively. This includes the collection during the period of the research tax credit relating to the year 2017 (€11.0 million).

The table below shows the revenue for the first nine months of 2017 and 2018, as well as the revenue for the third quarter of the same years:

In thousand of euros Nine-month period ended September 30 Three-month period ended September 30 2018 IFRS 15 2017 IFRS 15 restated** 2017 IAS 18 2018 IFRS 15 2017 IFRS 15 restated 2017 IAS 18 Revenue from collaboration and licensing agreements 21,776 20,481 27,934 5,567 5,771 12,380 Revenue 21,776 20,481 27,934 5,567 5,771 12,380

Revenues for the first nine months of 2018 amounted to €21.8 million (€20.5 million for the same period in 2017).

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2018, revenue mainly results from the co-development and commercialization agreement signed with AstraZeneca in relation to monalizumab, corresponding to the recognition over the period of the initial payment received in April 2015.

Erratum: revenue from collaboration and licensing agreements for the first 6 months of 2018 under IFRS15 is 16,209 thousand of euros and not 16,879 thousand of euros as stated in the HY financial report and press release issued on September 14, 2018.

For more information on accounting impacts, please refer to this link.

About Innate Pharma:

Innate Pharma S.A. is a fully integrated oncology-focused biotech company dedicated to improving treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer.

Innate Pharma's commercial-stage product, Lumoxiti, in-licensed from AstraZeneca, was approved by the FDA in September 2018. Lumoxiti is a first-in class specialty oncology product for hairy cell leukemia (HCL). Innate Pharma's broad pipeline of antibodies includes several first-in-class clinical and preclinical candidates in cancers with high unmet medical need.

Innate Pharma has pioneered the discovery and development of checkpoint inhibitors, with a unique expertise and understanding of Natural Killer cell biology. This innovative approach has resulted in major alliances with leaders in the biopharmaceutical industry including Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, and a landmark and multi-products partnership with AstraZeneca/Medimmune.

Based in Marseille, France, Innate Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris.

Learn more about Innate Pharma at www.innate-pharma.com

Information about Innate Pharma shares:

ISIN code Ticker code LEI FR0010331421 IPH 9695002Y8420ZB8HJE29

Disclaimer:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Although the company believes its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties which could cause the company's actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Risk Factors ("Facteurs de Risque") section of the Document de Reference prospectus filed with the AMF, which is available on the AMF website (https://www.amf-france.org) or on Innate Pharma's website.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe to shares in Innate Pharma in any country.

For additional information, please contact:

Investors Innate Pharma Dr. Markus Metzger/ Danielle Spangler Jérôme Marino Tel.: +33 (0)4 30 30 30 30 investors@innate-pharma.com International Media Consilium Strategic Communications Mary-Jane Elliott / Jessica Hodgson Tel.: +44 (0)20 3709 5700 InnatePharma@consilium-comms.com French Media ATCG Press Marie Puvieux Mob: +33 (0)6 10 54 36 72 presse@atcg-partners.com

[*]Including short term investments (€17.6m) and non-current financial instruments (€37.0m) that does not include financial terms of the AstraZeneca, October 23, 2018 agreement or other post period third quarter events.

** IFRS 15 supersedes IAS 18 "Revenue", changes the accounting treatment of the revenue relating to the licensing and collaboration agreement signed with AstraZeneca in 2015. See the HY report for more information

Attachment