15/11/2018 14:15:00

Innovest Global Launches ‘Authority National Supply’ Board to Focus on Growth of Building Materials Division

CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) (the “Company” or “Innovest”), a conglomerate with operations in commercial and industrial products and services, biotechnology, and construction & building materials, is excited to announce that with months of planning, subsidiary Authority National Supply (ANS) has nominated and approved its new board of directors. The hand-picked group of seasoned professionals is laser-focused on immediate growth opportunities for ANS.

Following the acquisition of ANS announced earlier this month, Innovest’s first action was to empower ANS CEO Tony Crookston to name a board of directors that would best position ANS to capitalize on the much-anticipated opportunities he has to grow the business. “I couldn't be more excited about the individuals we have on our board. Between their decades of successful experience in our industry and their renewed enthusiasm to help grow ANS, we are perfectly positioned to execute our plan,” said Mr. Crookston.

The board, which will be Chaired by Mr. Crookston and will assist him with executing the high growth business model, consists of seasoned industry icons. All of them have significant relevant experience and a passion to expand the ANS footprint. The new board of directors for Authority National Supply is:

Ben Benson, Benson’s Building Supply, Michigan

David Kapsner, North Country Distributors, Minnesota

Eric Meinke, Complete Supply, Illinois

Kevin Walsh, Trinity Wholesale, Indiana

Dave DiSalvo, CPA, Meaden & Moore, Ohio

Damon Mintz, Innovest

and Tony Crookston.

In the coming weeks, this new board will implement the ANS growth plan, using the Innovest model to attract and retain great people and new business. Damon Mintz, Innovest President, stated, “We thank all those board members who were nominated, for their thoughtful consideration and service, and are extremely excited about each of them. With Tony’s continued leadership, and now this immensely talented board, the outlook for ANS is truly remarkable.”

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST) is a conglomerate with operations in three divisions, which include commercial and industrial products and services, energy, biotechnology, health sciences, construction, and building materials. The primary growth strategy of Innovest Global Inc is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries and attract new customers in cost effective ways. Currently, Innovest Global Inc has a Commercial & Industrial Division, a Biotechnology & Health Services Division, and a new Construction & Building Materials Division.

For more information, please visit: https://www.innovestglobal.com, and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @innovestglobal.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to the Company's future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could impact the Company and the forward-looking statements contained herein are included in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Contact Information

Corporate Office:

(216) 815-1122

info@innovestglobal.com

Twitter @innovestglobal

Investor Relations:

Hayden IR

(917) 658-7878

hart@haydenir.com

400dpiLogoCropped.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
30
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
17
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AIT Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2019
2
Silicon Valley is the Next Stop for Intellectual Property Awareness Series
3
Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Through $100,000 Donation for California Wildfire Relief
4
Settlement Funds Available For Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire Victims in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County
5
A successful crowdfunding campaign suggests a bright future for BLU3

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:31
ONE Future Releases Methane Intensity Numbers of 0.552%
14:30
Canbiola, Inc. Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market
14:30
Maropost Named Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Companies Lists for Third Year Running
14:28
Net Asset Value(s)
14:26
Director/PDMR Shareholding
14:24
Net Asset Value(s)
14:21
Result of General Meeting
14:20
A MORE INTELLIGENT WAY TO CONTROL RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMARTGLASS TECHNOLOGY IN CARS SHOWN AT ELECTRONICA 2018
14:15
WB XPress Project’s Eastern Build Placed Into Service

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 November 2018 14:49:40
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-15 15:49:40 - 2018-11-15 14:49:40 - 1000 - Website: OKAY