Innovest Global Launches ‘Authority National Supply’ Board to Focus on Growth of Building Materials Division

CLEVELAND, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovest Global Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST ) (the “Company” or “Innovest”), a conglomerate with operations in commercial and industrial products and services, biotechnology, and construction & building materials, is excited to announce that with months of planning, subsidiary Authority National Supply (ANS) has nominated and approved its new board of directors. The hand-picked group of seasoned professionals is laser-focused on immediate growth opportunities for ANS.

Following the acquisition of ANS announced earlier this month, Innovest’s first action was to empower ANS CEO Tony Crookston to name a board of directors that would best position ANS to capitalize on the much-anticipated opportunities he has to grow the business. “I couldn't be more excited about the individuals we have on our board. Between their decades of successful experience in our industry and their renewed enthusiasm to help grow ANS, we are perfectly positioned to execute our plan,” said Mr. Crookston.

The board, which will be Chaired by Mr. Crookston and will assist him with executing the high growth business model, consists of seasoned industry icons. All of them have significant relevant experience and a passion to expand the ANS footprint. The new board of directors for Authority National Supply is:

Ben Benson, Benson’s Building Supply, Michigan

David Kapsner, North Country Distributors, Minnesota

Eric Meinke, Complete Supply, Illinois

Kevin Walsh, Trinity Wholesale, Indiana

Dave DiSalvo, CPA, Meaden & Moore, Ohio

Damon Mintz, Innovest

and Tony Crookston.

In the coming weeks, this new board will implement the ANS growth plan, using the Innovest model to attract and retain great people and new business. Damon Mintz, Innovest President, stated, “We thank all those board members who were nominated, for their thoughtful consideration and service, and are extremely excited about each of them. With Tony’s continued leadership, and now this immensely talented board, the outlook for ANS is truly remarkable.”

About Innovest Global, Inc.

Innovest Global, Inc. (OTC Markets: IVST ) is a conglomerate with operations in three divisions, which include commercial and industrial products and services, energy, biotechnology, health sciences, construction, and building materials. The primary growth strategy of Innovest Global Inc is to acquire existing companies in a select few industries and attract new customers in cost effective ways. Currently, Innovest Global Inc has a Commercial & Industrial Division, a Biotechnology & Health Services Division, and a new Construction & Building Materials Division.

For more information, please visit: https://www.innovestglobal.com , and follow us on Twitter and Facebook @innovestglobal .

