Introducing the Award-Winning EyeQue VisionCheck, the World’s First Automated At-Home Eye Test

Newark, California, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeQue®, the leader in award-winning, affordable at-home vision health devices, announced today the EyeQue VisionCheck™ personal vision tracker. VisionCheck is the world’s first automated optical device built for consumers to measure and track their refractive error and order eyeglasses with the results. Based on MIT technology, VisionCheck combines a cloud-based platform, a smartphone application, and a motorized optical scope to form a low-cost, easy to use mobile solution for people to gather corrective vision measurements whenever and wherever they choose. The scope attaches to the consumer’s own smartphone screen and uses Bluetooth to send data to the phone. Further, EyeQue today announced that VisionCheck has been named a CES® 2019 Innovation Awards Honoree in the Technology for a Better World category.

“We’re committed to bringing affordable, accurate, easy-to-use vision health trackers to market such that anyone, anywhere can take an active role in their own vision care,” said Dr. John Serri, co-founder and COO of EyeQue. “VisionCheck is the manifestation of remarkable optical ingenuity and heeded customer input. Leveraging Bluetooth technology, improved optics, a precision motor for automatic lens rotation to measure astigmatism, and an enhanced user-testing interface the product is now even more accessible and easier to use than its predecessor while remaining highly affordable.”

EyeQue will launch a VisionCheck Kickstarter campaign next week to take pre-orders, gather product feedback, and to reward early adopters of EyeQue technologies.

About VisionCheck

VisionCheck measures refraction error of each eye and produces results in the form of EyeGlass Numbers®: lens power needed to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism. The smartphone attachment contains three precision optical lenses that automatically rotate internally using a high precision motor, capturing each meridian (9) of the eye, measuring focus and astigmatism. The optical scope contains a rechargeable battery, a Bluetooth control interface and a sophisticated touch mechanism. The smartphone application is free to download and includes a uniquely accurate digital pupillary distance (PD) tool enabling the user to gather their PD, a measure required to order eyeglasses.

EyeQue’s mobile refraction measurement technology is based on an MIT patent employing the Inverse Shack Hartmann optical method – a technology exclusively licensed to EyeQue.

Once a consumer completes a series of eye tests, results are instantly processed via EyeQue Cloud® through powerful algorithms and appear in the form of EyeGlass Numbers with spherical, cylindrical, and axis figures – the same values an eye doctor uses to issue a prescription. Consumers can use these results to order eyeglasses through online retailers from the convenience of home– saving time and money both in terms of taking a test and obtaining their new glasses.

In a recent customer survey, nearly 90 percent of people who purchased glasses using their EyeGlass Numbers said they performed the same (33 percent) or better (53 percent) than their previous glasses. Through at-home vision screeners like VisionCheck, consumers are empowered with an effective tool for measuring and acquiring better vision correction, while optical and medical professionals are empowered with technology to improve patient outcomes with remote testing and monitoring.

The EyeQue VisionCheck will be available for demonstration at the upcoming CES 2019, January 8-11, 2019 in Las Vegas, NV.

Pre-order VisionCheck at Kickstarter.com next week with product delivery planned for March 2019. EyeQue has successfully exited two previous Kickstarter campaigns for the EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker® and the EyeQue Insight™, both exceeding campaign goals and delivering products to backers ahead of schedule.

About EyeQue

EyeQue is the leader of at-home vision testing, bringing affordable eye care to everyone. The Company is dedicated to putting accurate vision tests directly into the hands of people around the world. Based on patented technologies, EyeQue’s intelligent vision solutions allow people anywhere to self-administer an expanding portfolio of vision tests using an optical smartphone attachment, mobile application, and a secure cloud-based processing and service center. The Company innovates from its Silicon Valley headquarters.

EyeQue does not issue prescriptions. The EyeQue VisionCheck and EyeQue Personal Vision Tracker® accurately measures for refractive error and detects changes between regular eye exams when properly used. These tests do not replace a comprehensive eye exam that evaluates ocular health and binocularity. EyeQue strongly recommends people visit an eye care professional annually to receive a complete eye health exam.

About CES Innovations Honorees

An annual program that celebrates outstanding design, the CES Innovation Awards recognizes honorees across 28 product categories. A panel of judges, including designers, engineers and members of the tech media, reviews submissions based on design, functionality, consumer appeal, engineering and how the products compare with competition.

The CES Innovation Awards are sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™, owner and producer of CES, the world’s largest and most influential technology event. CTA has been recognizing achievements in product design and engineering since 1976.

