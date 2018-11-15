15/11/2018 20:29:08

Invest Nebraska announces investment in White Dog Labs

WDL’s premium protein product, ProTyton™, complements ethanol production 

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invest Nebraska added to its growing portfolio of high-growth companies with an investment in White Dog Labs, a business focused on producing feed for the aquaculture industry. 

"We conducted due diligence on WDL’s technology, products and plans and are extremely optimistic about the company’s potential,” said Dan Hoffman, CEO of Invest Nebraska. “WDL’s entrepreneurship, technology, products, markets and emphasis on sustainability, fit nicely with our profile of high potential companies, and we are excited that they have selected Nebraska for their first plant.”

Invest Nebraska, the state’s public-private venture development organization, was joined by existing WDL investors in this investment.

WDL has developed and scaled up ProTyton, a Single Cell Protein ingredient that exhibits upwards of 85wt% crude protein and over 40wt% essential amino acids. ProTyton fermentation, similar to that of ethanol, is a simple anaerobic process, thus allowing co-location with ethanol plants. First ProTyton production plant is to be co-located with Midwest Renewable Energy ethanol plant in Sutherland, NE.

“Shortages of energy and protein are two key concerns for the ever-growing global population,” said Joe Fox, Director, Business Development Division, Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED). “Nebraska is a large corn and ethanol producing state and we are delighted to have the first plant that will complement ethanol production with a premium protein product made from corn.”

“We are certainly pleased with the investment,” said Bryan Tracy, WDL’s CEO, “But even more importantly, we are delighted to be in such a supportive, action-oriented state starting with NDED, extending to state agencies involved in permitting, to the USDA Nebraska office, and concluding with Invest Nebraska.” He added, “We are looking forward to ProTyton’s production start-up in the Sutherland plant in Q4 2019.”

ProTyton is trademark of WDL

Contacts:

Dan Hoffman, Invest Nebraska, dan@investnebraska.com

Joe Fox, Nebraska Department of Economic Development, joe.fox@nebraska.gov

Bryan Tracy, White Dog Labs, btracy@whitedoglabs.com

WDL_Logo_W.png

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
30
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Settlement Funds Available For Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire Victims in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County
2
Silicon Valley is the Next Stop for Intellectual Property Awareness Series
3
Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Through $100,000 Donation for California Wildfire Relief
4
NXT Energy Solutions Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results
5
TECSYS Acquires OrderDynamics to Expand Omnichannel Distribution Capabilities for E-Commerce Companies

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:52
New Study Shows Parcel Pending Lockers Significantly Reduced Failed Deliveries and Delivery Truck Parking Time in Seattle Helping to Alleviate City’s Major Traffic Congestions
20:49
HTHT DEADLINE NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Huazhu Group Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – HTHT
20:42
TruStone Financial Hires Director of Marketing and Communications
20:35
Over 3.5 Million People Improved Their Health with United Way
20:29
Invest Nebraska announces investment in White Dog Labs
20:20
Verizon extends free Talk, Text and Data offer for customers impacted by Camp, Woolsey and Hill Fires to November 30
20:11
FinTech Firm OppLoans Ranked 86th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 “Technology Fast 500™”
20:06
Orbital Tracking Corp Ranked a Fastest Growing Company on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™
19:48
Carahsoft Receives the Red Hat Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 November 2018 21:10:27
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-15 22:10:27 - 2018-11-15 21:10:27 - 1000 - Website: OKAY