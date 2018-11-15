15/11/2018 16:03:09

Kansas City Marriott Downtown Unveils 2019 New Year’s Eve Packages

Hotel offers packages including Champagne, buffet breakfast, and VIP tickets

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is here, and Kansas City Marriott Downtown is celebrating with two exclusive New Year’s Eve packages. Located in the heart of downtown, the hotel is offering packages that include complimentary Champagne, breakfast and party favors for those looking to ring in the 2019 New Year in Kansas City.

Right in the middle of downtown’s trendiest streets and lively nightlife, the Power and Light District hotel is the perfect spot to kick off 2019. Its central location puts guests close to the area’s most popular bars, clubs, restaurants and events this season.

The hotel’s New Year’s Eve Toast to Toast package includes a complimentary bottle of champagne on arrival, a complimentary buffet breakfast for two on New Year’s Day, party favors, free Wi-Fi and a late check-out at 2:00pm.

For those looking for a little extra celebration, the hotel is offering a New Year’s Eve Power and Light Package, with two tiers. The Gold package includes overnight accommodations, a breakfast buffet for two, late check-out at 2:00pm, two gold tier tickets to Power and Light NYE LIVE, complimentary Wi-Fi, party favors and shuttle service to and from the Power and Light District from 7:30pm to 1:30am.

The gold tier ticket for the event offers all-inclusive drinks from 9:00pm to 1:00am, including all draft and bottle beers, call cocktails and house wine, champagne toast at midnight, access to all venues of KC Live and the KC Live Living Room beginning at 8:00pm and post-midnight food and party favors.

The Kansas City hotel’s Power and Light Platinum Package includes two platinum tier tickets to the event, a midnight in-room snack, a late check-out at 3:00pm and everything in the Gold package. Platinum level tickets to Power and Light NYE LIVE include everything in the gold tier tickets, plus access to an exclusive platinum VIP party at a private location with premium bar and multi-course dinner. 

For more information, or to book a package at the Downtown Kansas City hotel, guests can call +1 816-421-6800.

About Kansas City Marriott Downtown

Kansas City Marriott Downtown welcomes you to Missouri with modern style, excellent service and a fantastic location. The hotel is just a short walk from the exciting Power & Light District - Kansas City's premier destination for entertainment and nightlife. Make yourself at home in your spacious, gorgeously renovated room or suite, which features floor-to-ceiling windows, pillowtop bedding, an ergonomic workspace and high-speed internet access. Elsewhere at the hotel, you can have a great meal at one of our on-site restaurants, which offer contemporary American cuisine and superb cocktails. Additional perks for your downtown visit include an indoor lap pool and a fully equipped fitness center. Those planning events in Kansas City will appreciate our adaptable venues, which total over 95,000 square feet of space. In addition to being near the Power & Light District, our hotel is moments away from Sprint Center and Arrowhead Stadium.

CONTACT: Kansas City Marriott Downtown

200 West 12th Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64105 USA

+1 816-421-6800

https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/mcidt-kansas-city-marriott-downtown/

