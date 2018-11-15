15/11/2018 14:15:00

Key Weight Loss and Safety Data Presented for the Obalon Swallowable Gas-Filled Balloon System at the 35th ASMBS Annual Meeting at Obesity Week 2018

Clinical results presented from over 1,300 patients treated at 108 sites with Obalon’s non-surgical weight loss solution in commercial setting

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that clinical data from a large-scale commercial use study was presented at the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS) Annual Meeting at Obesity Week 2018 by Rachel Moore, M.D., Bariatric Surgeon and Weight Loss Specialist. The presentation of the 1,300+ patient data set titled, The First Year of Commercial Experience with a Swallowable, Gas-filled, 3- Balloon System, demonstrates the real-world utility of the Obalon Balloon System, with weight loss and safety results from 108 treatment sites in the United States.

Average weight loss data on patients receiving three balloons and six months of therapy was 21.7 pounds, resulting in a 9.9% reduction in total body weight and a 3.5 point decrease in BMI compared to baseline values.  Of note, the top quartile of those patients lost an average of 39 pounds, resulting in a 16.8% reduction in total body weight and a 6.2 point decrease in BMI compared to baseline values. Consistent with prior controlled clinical trial results, the rate of serious adverse events (SAEs) reported was 0.14%, with SAEs occurring in two of the 1,343 patients evaluated for safety. No deaths were reported. Non-serious adverse events occurred in 14.3% of patients, also consistent with prior controlled clinical trial results.

88% of patients treated received three balloons and achieved weight loss that was statistically higher than patients receiving only one or two balloons. 82% of patients completed all six months of therapy and 97% completed at least three months of therapy.

“This large real-world data set validates the Obalon Balloon System as an important tool for battling the obesity epidemic,” said Dr. Moore. “The clinically meaningful weight loss and excellent safety profile can provide clinicians and patients with an important weight loss option for patients who may not qualify for or will not consider bariatric surgery.”

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. The Obalon management team has over 150 combined years of experience in developing and commercializing novel medical technologies with a track record of financial and clinical excellence. For more information, please visit www.obalon.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this press release are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Obalon Therapeutics, they are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor of the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause Obalon Therapeutics' future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those risks described in “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 2, 2018, and in any other current and future periodic reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:

William Plovanic

Chief Financial Officer

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Office: +1 760 607 5103

wplovanic@obalon.com

Media:

Megan Driscoll

EvolveMKD

Office Phone: +1 646 517 4220

mdriscoll@evolvemkd.com

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon_Logo_Teal_2c.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
30
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
17
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AIT Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2019
2
Silicon Valley is the Next Stop for Intellectual Property Awareness Series
3
Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Through $100,000 Donation for California Wildfire Relief
4
Settlement Funds Available For Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire Victims in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County
5
A successful crowdfunding campaign suggests a bright future for BLU3

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:31
ONE Future Releases Methane Intensity Numbers of 0.552%
14:30
Canbiola, Inc. Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market
14:30
Maropost Named Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Companies Lists for Third Year Running
14:28
Net Asset Value(s)
14:26
Director/PDMR Shareholding
14:24
Net Asset Value(s)
14:21
Result of General Meeting
14:20
A MORE INTELLIGENT WAY TO CONTROL RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMARTGLASS TECHNOLOGY IN CARS SHOWN AT ELECTRONICA 2018
14:15
WB XPress Project’s Eastern Build Placed Into Service

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 November 2018 14:49:23
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2018-11-15 15:49:23 - 2018-11-15 14:49:23 - 1000 - Website: OKAY