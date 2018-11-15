LaSalle Solutions Wins Four Awards at Cisco Partner Summit 2018

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaSalle Solutions announced today that it is the recipient of a Cisco Partner Summit Global Award as well as three regional Theatre awards:

Customer Experience Partner of the Year (Global)

Partner of the Year (Central)

Customer Experience Partner of the Year (Central)

Enterprise Partner of the Year (Midwest Atlantic)

Cisco presented the awards during its annual partner conference taking place this week in Las Vegas. LaSalle was the first partner to receive three awards at once for the Central Region.

“We feel very honored to be recognized by Cisco with four awards this year, including a global award,” said Steven Robb, president of the Solutions Group at LaSalle Solutions. “Our company was built on a commitment to outstanding customer service. We uphold that commitment today by working closely with our customers to better understand their needs and in turn provide solutions that solve real problems and deliver measurable value. The Cisco Customer Experience Partner of the Year award — as well as our regional awards — shows that our dedication to the customer experience has no limits, extending to everyone we work with nationwide and across the globe.”

Awarded to channel partners who rise to business challenges, the Cisco Partner Summit Global awards are designed to recognize superior business practices and reward best-in-class methodologies. Areas of consideration include innovative processes, architecture-led successes, strategic business outcome-focused programs, seizing new opportunities, and sales approaches.

Cisco Partner Summit Theatre awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across the country. All award recipients are selected by a group of Cisco Global Partner Organization and regional and theatre executives.

The Cisco Partner Summit is attended by more than 2,100 global attendees from Cisco’s eco-system of partners representing more than 1,000 companies worldwide from more than 75 countries.

LaSalle Solutions is a Cisco Lifecycle Advisor Partner and Cisco Gold Certified Partner with Cisco Master Specializations in Security and Collaboration. The company holds Cisco Advanced Specializations for Collaboration, Security, Data Center and more. In addition, LaSalle Solutions holds several Cisco Authorized Technology Provider (ATP) designations, including Application Centric Infrastructure, ServiceGrid, TelePresence Video Master and Identity Services Engine.

About LaSalle Solutions

Founded in 1980, LaSalle Solutions is a leading provider of technology lifecycle management services. LaSalle enables its customers to improve their technology operations through enhanced processes, management and reporting for better planning and return on investment. LaSalle Solutions’ processes, outstanding customer service and powerful, market-leading cloud-based LAMP platform enable customers to obtain better business outcomes through transparency and reliable results at their fingertips.

LaSalle Solutions is a division of MB Equipment Finance LLC, a subsidiary of MB Financial Bank, N.A., a commercial bank headquartered in Chicago. MB Financial Inc. is the publicly traded holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. and is traded on the NASDAQ as “MBFI.”

For more information on LaSalle Solutions, please visit www.lasallesolutions.com and www.YouTube.com/LaSalleSolutions .

LaSalle Solutions and LAMP are registered trademarks of LaSalle Solutions in the United States.

Press Contact

Beth Kirshenberg

LaSalle Solutions

847.823.9600

marketing@elasalle.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9043b29b-53a6-4975-b27c-015305000a1b