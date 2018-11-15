15/11/2018 14:15:00

More than 100 Agencies Sign-On to Basis Software by Centro within Nine Months of Launch

Holistic DSP and Media Management System Helps Agencies Converge Digital Media Buying, Operations, Analytics and Business Intelligence; Basis will Facilitate $500+ Million in 2018 Ad Spend

CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centro (www.centro.net), a provider of enterprise-class trading and media operations software, today announced more than 100 new agencies have signed up to use Basis to converge their digital media planning, buying, trading, operations, campaign analytics and business intelligence into a singular platform. Within nine months of Basis’ launch, Casual Astronaut, Magnetry, Moore Inc., National Media, New Paradigm Strategy Group, Norbella, OCD Media, The New Media Firm and VI Marketing and Branding were among early agency adopters. Basis is on track to facilitate more than $500 million across search, social, programmatic and direct-to-vendor ad spend in 2018, with self-serve revenue growth surpassing 100% quarterly.

Today, digital media buying teams rely on multiple and fragmented advertising technologies to facilitate and manage their day-to-day work. This fragmentation and platform complexity drives up labor and tech infrastructure costs, creating chaos, confusion and inaccuracies in the digital media operations process. As a result, industry employees, as well as business performance, are strained, leading to a downward trend in client satisfaction scores. In a recent industry study, 93% of agency employees said they feel they are not meeting client expectations.

Basis is the first platform that solves these pain points through a single sign-on system offering workflow automation, programmatic buying, holistic analytics and business intelligence in one platform. Learn more about Basis here: https://www2.centro.net/basis.

“The digital advertising industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, adding more technology complexity than ever, which creates more work and unnecessary strain on agency employees,” said Renée Harriman, VP at VI Marketing and Branding. “We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to help our teams perform better and improve performance and service levels for our clients. By bringing together disparate buying functions, connecting our people and providing holistic analytics across everything, Basis has had an immediate and measurable impact on our company.”

“Moore’s partnership with Centro to leverage its technology platform elevates our strategic approach to digital media,” said D’Arcy Toffolo, executive managing director, Moore, Inc. “Basis equips our team with more real-time information they can use to make informed, quick-turn decisions about how to manage and optimize our clients’ advertising investment. It empowers us to quickly identify trends across our client base that we can utilize to stay leading-edge.”

“It is unsustainable for agencies and their employees to log into multiple, disconnected technology platforms for the mere purpose of executing a single digital media buy,” said Shawn Riegsecker, CEO of Centro. “Programmatic technology, despite its many benefits in reach and targeting, hasn’t created universal efficiency for the industry. DSPs need a transformation. Basis creates true automation across the entire digital media process to drive improved performance, reduce costs and empower media teams to do more.”

Centro’s Basis, the most sophisticated and comprehensive media automation and intelligence platform in the industry, provides a unified software stack with three primary components seamlessly integrated in one solution.

Media Operations and Workflow Automation

Basis provides a single interface to manage all digital media holistically across direct, programmatic, search, and social. The platform provides a robust inventory directory across all inventory types, making it the largest and most well-curated vendor directory in the industry. With enterprise resource planning (ERP) tools for media and advertising, Basis manages vendor agreements, employee permissions, messaging and communication, media planning, RFPs, insertion orders (IOs), performance analytics and financial facilitation. Its connection to major Search and Social platforms and ad servers gives users one view of all ad performance analytics in one dashboard. Users can easily understand how buying tactics perform across channels in order to calibrate budgets and optimize holistically. Basis' messaging center creates a system of record for all digital media communication history, both internally and externally. 

#1 Rated DSP

At the core of Basis is a powerful programmatic ad-buying engine that has been ranked by G2 Crowd, a business software user review platform, as the highest-rated demand side platform (DSP) in the industry for more than a year. Basis offers many advanced features including omni-channel reach, private marketplaces, brand safety controls, machine learning and algorithmic optimization, and micro-geo-fencing without compromising on ease-of-use for media professionals and business executives.

Business Intelligence (BI)

All data inside Basis is funneled into its business intelligence warehouse. Agencies and marketers continually struggle to aggregate granular details on clients, brands, vendors and team performance. Basis provides an integrated BI tool giving users the ability to create and pull over 7,000 different combinations of insightful reports and analysis to help drive optimum business performance.

About Centro

Centro (www.centro.net) is a provider of enterprise-class software for digital advertising organizations. Its technology platform, Basis, is the first of its kind SaaS advertising solution unifying programmatic and direct media buying, along with workflow automation, cross-channel campaign planning, universal reporting and business intelligence. It boosts media team and business performance by enabling advertisers to plan, buy and analyze real-time bidding (RTB), direct, search and social campaigns in a single platform. Headquartered in Chicago with 40 offices in North America, Centro has received numerous accolades for its commitment to employees and workplace culture.

Contact:

Anthony Loredo

310-573-8776

anthony.loredo@centro.net

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at 

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da205054-a212-4e24-9ff3-ad2a02dfda13

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5cc5a9a7-ac06-4a3e-bad4-24329646b220

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2003aa66-fb7f-4d31-aaa7-a08c454499bd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/144ac8c2-1254-465c-849d-683214f9eb3e

 

centro.logo.charcoal.jpg

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
30
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
17
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AIT Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2019
2
Silicon Valley is the Next Stop for Intellectual Property Awareness Series
3
Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Through $100,000 Donation for California Wildfire Relief
4
Settlement Funds Available For Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire Victims in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County
5
A successful crowdfunding campaign suggests a bright future for BLU3

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

14:31
ONE Future Releases Methane Intensity Numbers of 0.552%
14:30
Canbiola, Inc. Uplists to OTCQB Venture Market
14:30
Maropost Named Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500™ Companies Lists for Third Year Running
14:28
Net Asset Value(s)
14:26
Director/PDMR Shareholding
14:24
Net Asset Value(s)
14:21
Result of General Meeting
14:20
A MORE INTELLIGENT WAY TO CONTROL RESEARCH FRONTIERS’ SPD-SMARTGLASS TECHNOLOGY IN CARS SHOWN AT ELECTRONICA 2018
14:15
WB XPress Project’s Eastern Build Placed Into Service

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 November 2018 14:49:06
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-15 15:49:06 - 2018-11-15 14:49:06 - 1000 - Website: OKAY