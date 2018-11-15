Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 14
Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc
As at close of business on 14-November-2018
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.36p
INCLUDING current year revenue 378.95p
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 368.51p
INCLUDING current year revenue 375.10p
LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16