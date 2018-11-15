15/11/2018 14:24:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, November 15

The company announces the following unaudited data
as at 14 November 2018 - Using BID Valuations
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at par value1278.01p
NAV per ord share (excl income) with debt at market value*1271.72p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at par value1304.97p
NAV per ord share (incl income) with debt at market value*1298.69p
*based on the mid market value of the debenture debt at valuation point,
source: Interactive Data
For more information please visit our website at
www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

