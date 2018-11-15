15/11/2018 19:43:52

Nova Southeastern University Receives $8.5 Million Grant from Department of Defense for Second Phase of Gulf War Illness Research

Fort Lauderdale/Davie, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded an $8.5 million grant  to an Nova Southeastern University (NSU) research team led by Nancy Klimas, M.D., for establishment of National Clinical Trials and Interventions Consortium. The Gulf War Illness Clinical Trials and Interventions Consortium (GWICTIC) will serve as a mechanism for clinical trials based on several years of research and clinical expertise, furthering the understanding and treatment of Gulf War Illness.

This award follows a similarly focused grant awarded to the NSU team in 2013 that helped initiate a major study on the condition. Principal Investigator Dr. Klimas, director of the Institute for Neuro Immune Medicine (INIM), professor of medicine in NSU’s Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine, is one of the foremost researchers in the United States on Gulf War Illness (GWI).

This condition affects veterans and civilians who were exposed to a number of dangers, including chemical weapons, during the 1991 Gulf War.  According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans’ Illnesses, at least a quarter of the nearly 700,000 soldiers who fought in the Gulf War suffer from GWI.

“Grant funding of this caliber enables NSU to conduct research that not only advances human knowledge, but makes a real difference for mankind,” said Dr. George L. Hanbury, president and CEO. “We are very proud to know that the research being conducted by Dr. Klimas and her team has the potential of greatly improving the lives of these dedicated U.S. veterans.”

Patients suffering from GWI exhibit a myriad of symptoms that vary among patients and include tiredness, headaches, stomach issues, and loss of memory and reasoning. These symptoms may be of sufficient severity that they interfere with daily functioning and quality of life. Other symptoms include muscle pain, respiratory problems and skin conditions.

“We’ve established that Gulf War Illness is caused by a disruption in normal cell signaling that results in these disabling symptoms,” explained Dr. Klimas. “This is primarily due to disruptions in normal immune, cardiovascular, and hormone signaling.”

Over the last four years, Dr. Klimas and her research team -- as well as the other research team through their respective, previously funded GWI Consortia (GWIC) -- have identified disease markers that include, but are not limited to, energy production, immune function and inflammation.

“Our research results to date suggest that treatment will rely on combination approaches that have synergistic effects and/or single drugs with multiple mechanisms of action,” explained Dr. Klimas.  “In addition, due to the myriad of symptoms tied to GWI that vary among patients, treatments may be effective only for particular subsets of patients, which is why our clinical trials focus on similar targets of disease activity from different, well thought-out and validated approaches.”

Dr. Klimas hopes to quickly deliver treatments to patients suffering from this debilitating illness. She concluded, “Based on our early experiences with combination synergistic approaches, as well as single drugs with multiple mechanisms of action, we truly believe that the targets in this proposal will help to improve energy production, restore immune function and reduce inflammation.”

NSU investigators working with Dr. Klimas include: Alison Bested, M.D.; Mary Ann Fletcher, Ph.D.; Maria Abreau, Ph.D.; Travis Craddock, Ph.D.; and Amanpreet Cheema, Ph.D. In addition, Gordon Broderick, Ph.D., Rochester Regional Health and formerly from NSU INIM, is a collaborating researcher.

Collaborator sites for the grant include: Boston University, RTI International, Bronx VAMC, New Jersey War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC), and the California U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs War Related Illness and Injury Study Center (WRIISC).

She is looking for those who suffer from GWI to participate in the current phase of research and clinical trials. Those interested can contact the Neuro Immune Institute at INIMResearch@nova.edu.

 

###

 

The U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, 820 Chandler Street, Fort Detrick MD 21702-5014 is the awarding and administering acquisition office. This work is supported by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs, through the Gulf War Illness Research Program under Award No. W81XWH1820062. Opinions, interpretations, conclusions and recommendations are those of the author and are not necessarily endorsed by the Department of Defense.

 

About Nova Southeastern University (NSU): Ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Top 200 National Research Universities and located in beautiful Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is a dynamic research institution dedicated to providing high-quality educational programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and first-professional degree levels. A private, not-for-profit institution, NSU has campuses in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa Bay, Florida, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, while maintaining a presence online globally. For more than 50 years, NSU has been awarding degrees in a wide range of fields, while fostering groundbreaking research and an impactful commitment to community. Classified as a research university with “high research activity” by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, NSU is 1 of only 50 universities nationwide to also be awarded Carnegie’s Community Engagement Classification, and is also the largest private, not-for-profit institution in the United States that meets the U.S. Department of Education's criteria as a Hispanic-serving Institution. Please visit www.nova.edu for more information about NSU.

 

About NSU’s Dr. Kiran C. Patel College of Osteopathic Medicine:  The mission of the College of Osteopathic Medicine is to provide learner-centered education, both nationally and internationally, for osteopathic medical students, postgraduate trainees, and other professionals. Through its inter-professional programs, the college prepares competent and compassionate lifelong learners; supports research, scholarly activity, and community service; and advocates for the health and welfare of diverse populations, including the medically underserved. For more information, visit https://medicine.nova.edu/.

 

 

Attachment

Marla Oxenhandler

Nova Southeastern University

9542625315

marla.oxenhandler@nova.edu

Nancy Klimas, M.D.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
30
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Settlement Funds Available For Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire Victims in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County
2
Silicon Valley is the Next Stop for Intellectual Property Awareness Series
3
Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Through $100,000 Donation for California Wildfire Relief
4
NXT Energy Solutions Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results
5
TECSYS Acquires OrderDynamics to Expand Omnichannel Distribution Capabilities for E-Commerce Companies

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:52
New Study Shows Parcel Pending Lockers Significantly Reduced Failed Deliveries and Delivery Truck Parking Time in Seattle Helping to Alleviate City’s Major Traffic Congestions
20:49
HTHT DEADLINE NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Huazhu Group Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – HTHT
20:42
TruStone Financial Hires Director of Marketing and Communications
20:35
Over 3.5 Million People Improved Their Health with United Way
20:29
Invest Nebraska announces investment in White Dog Labs
20:20
Verizon extends free Talk, Text and Data offer for customers impacted by Camp, Woolsey and Hill Fires to November 30
20:11
FinTech Firm OppLoans Ranked 86th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 “Technology Fast 500™”
20:06
Orbital Tracking Corp Ranked a Fastest Growing Company on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™
19:48
Carahsoft Receives the Red Hat Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 November 2018 21:10:17
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-15 22:10:17 - 2018-11-15 21:10:17 - 1000 - Website: OKAY