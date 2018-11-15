Orbital Tracking Corp Ranked a Fastest Growing Company on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Growth Attributed to an Increase in International Sales and Recurring Revenue

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbital Tracking Corp. (OTCQB: TRKK) (“Orbital Tracking” or the "Company") today announced that it has been included on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. The Company’s revenue grew by 148% during the period measured.

"We are pleased to make our first entry on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 and to be amongst just 3% of companies recognized in the 2018 winners list in the communications sector,” stated Orbital Tracking Corp’s Chief Executive Officer, David Phipps. “An increased global demand for the ability to communicate reliably, even in the most remote parts of the world, combined with expansion of our product lines and international storefronts has led to the solid growth recognized by Deloitte.”

“Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement,” said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth.”

About Orbital Tracking Corp.

Orbital Tracking Corp provides satellite-based tracking, services as well as mobile voice and data communications services globally via satellite to the commercial and government users. Orbital Tracking Corp specializes in services related to the Globalstar satellite constellation, including ground station construction, simplex tracking services and satellite telecommunications voice airtime. The Company operates various e-commerce retail and tracking portals where users around the world can purchase satellite hardware and track assets in real-time on mobile devices or PCs. For more information regarding Orbital Tracking Corp, please visit www.orbitaltracking.com.

