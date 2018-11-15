Over 3.5 Million People Improved Their Health with United Way

ALEXANDRIA, VA, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 3.5 million individuals and families are living healthier lives thanks to programs implemented around the world by United Way. These outcomes were highlighted in United Way’s Global Results Snapshot and illustrate how United Way has helped people achieve healthier outcomes through a focus on healthier behaviors, health education, and improved access to healthcare and health insurance.

“United Way believes that people in communities everywhere deserve access to the healthcare services they need,” said Mary Sellers, U.S. President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. “When it comes to accessing health services, a person’s zip code should never be a deterrent to success, nor should it be a barrier to improved health. Yet for many, that’s a daily reality. Together with our volunteers, corporate partners and community leaders, we want to help move the needle towards healthier communities.”

The Global Results Snapshot reported the following outcomes from those who received support from the United Way Network:

3,536,458 individuals accessed health care services and support while 171,027 individuals accessed health insurance

88 percent of babies had healthy outcomes by reaching full term, their first birthdays and achieving a healthy weight

65 percent of children and adults ate healthier, increased their physical activity and are taking the steps to achieve and maintain a healthy weight

12,994 health sector staff were trained to provide quality service with the support of 6,314 United Way community partners

Additionally, United Way has set a 10-year goal for 90 percent of people to be healthier by 2028. Equipped with data and resources from corporate and foundation allies, like the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, United Way’s work is informed, sustainable and poised to achieve this goal and deliver community-based programs such as:

United Way strives to ensure that people everywhere have access to healthcare and actively take steps to improve their health. To learn more about United Way’s work towards health, please visit:

unitedway.org.

*The Global Results Snapshot represents data from 249 United Ways, reporting 2017 data in 2018 from their respective metropolitan areas.

About United Way’s Global Results Snapshot

The Global Results Snapshot is a common, limited set of indicators that United Ways report on annually to demonstrate our shared impact across communities. The framework aggregates data across United Ways based on indicators in key impact areas: childhood success, youth success, economic mobility, access to health, and community engagement to demonstrate the collective investments the network is making to drive community change deliver results for individuals, families and communities.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit. We’re engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

