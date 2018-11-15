15/11/2018 20:35:00

Over 3.5 Million People Improved Their Health with United Way

ALEXANDRIA, VA, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 3.5 million individuals and families are living healthier lives thanks to programs implemented around the world by United Way. These outcomes were highlighted in United Way’s Global Results Snapshot and illustrate how United Way has helped people achieve healthier outcomes through a focus on healthier behaviors, health education, and improved access to healthcare and health insurance.

“United Way believes that people in communities everywhere deserve access to the healthcare services they need,” said Mary Sellers, U.S. President and CEO of United Way Worldwide. “When it comes to accessing health services, a person’s zip code should never be a deterrent to success, nor should it be a barrier to improved health. Yet for many, that’s a daily reality. Together with our volunteers, corporate partners and community leaders, we want to help move the needle towards healthier communities.”

The Global Results Snapshot reported the following outcomes from those who received support from the United Way Network:

  • 3,536,458 individuals accessed health care services and support while 171,027 individuals accessed health insurance

  • 88 percent of babies had healthy outcomes by reaching full term, their first birthdays and achieving a healthy weight

  • 65 percent of children and adults ate healthier, increased their physical activity and are taking the steps to achieve and maintain a healthy weight

  • 12,994 health sector staff were trained to provide quality service with the support of 6,314 United Way community partners

Additionally, United Way has set a 10-year goal for 90 percent of people to be healthier by 2028. Equipped with data and resources from corporate and foundation allies, like the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, United Way’s work is informed, sustainable and poised to achieve this goal and deliver community-based programs such as:

United Way strives to ensure that people everywhere have access to healthcare and actively take steps to improve their health. To learn more about United Way’s work towards health, please visit:

unitedway.org.

 [1]

*The Global Results Snapshot represents data from 249 United Ways, reporting 2017 data in 2018 from their respective metropolitan areas.

About United Way’s Global Results Snapshot

The Global Results Snapshot is a common, limited set of indicators that United Ways report on annually to demonstrate our shared impact across communities. The framework aggregates data across United Ways based on indicators in key impact areas: childhood success, youth success, economic mobility, access to health, and community engagement to demonstrate the collective investments the network is making to drive community change deliver results for individuals, families and communities.

About United Way

United Way fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in every community. Supported by 2.9 million volunteers, 9 million donors worldwide and $4.7 billion raised every year, United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit. We’re engaged in 1,800 communities across more than 40 countries and territories worldwide to create sustainable solutions to the challenges facing our communities. United Way partners include global, national and local businesses, nonprofits, government, civic and faith-based organizations, along with educators, labor leaders, health providers, senior citizens, students and more. For more information about United Way, please visit UnitedWay.org. Follow us on Twitter: @UnitedWay and #LiveUnited.

 

Southerlyn Reisig

United Way Worldwide

703-836-7100 ext 321

Southerlyn.Reisig@uww.unitedway.org

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
11 Nov
DANSKE
Jeg vil gerne opfordrer jer til at kikke på 6212 indlæg omkring Danske Bank - min oplevelse er at ha..
52
13 Nov
 
Hvis jeg må være så fri at komme med en opfordring til de ansvarlige for dette forum. I skulle prøve..
30
09 Nov
VWS
Finanstilsynet var i onsdag ude med en rapport, som skulle dokumentere, at Hedgefondene med deres st..
23
11 Nov
 
Hej,   Jeg lægger kvartals regnskabs-tal ind for samtlige Nordiske selskaber fra Nasdaq OMX og Oslo ..
20
11 Nov
NOVO-B
Novo, Lilly, Sanofi og alle de andre diabetes-butikker er kommet med regnskab. AstraZeneca var den s..
20
12 Nov
I:NDX
Du virker ret let påvirkelig i dine holdninger, senest:   24/10-18:Sælg nu for pokker. Bear market. ..
19
11 Nov
DANSKE
Det er muligt du syntes det - 6212 er langt langt over stregen......👎
19
14 Nov
CHEMM
Jeg har det lidt som vagabonderne Vladimir og Estragon i Samuel Becketts skuespil,hvor de 2 sidder u..
18
11 Nov
DANSKE
Giver dig helt ret 6212 er meget trættende at læse Og jeg forstår ikke hans indlæg ikke bliver slet..
17
10 Nov
NOVO-B
Han er den mest kompetente herinde. Så er lidt ærgerligt at du må den måde sænker / ødelægger forrum..
16

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Settlement Funds Available For Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire Victims in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County
2
Silicon Valley is the Next Stop for Intellectual Property Awareness Series
3
Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Through $100,000 Donation for California Wildfire Relief
4
NXT Energy Solutions Announces 2018 Third Quarter Results
5
TECSYS Acquires OrderDynamics to Expand Omnichannel Distribution Capabilities for E-Commerce Companies

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

20:52
New Study Shows Parcel Pending Lockers Significantly Reduced Failed Deliveries and Delivery Truck Parking Time in Seattle Helping to Alleviate City’s Major Traffic Congestions
20:49
HTHT DEADLINE NOTICE ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Reminds Huazhu Group Ltd. Investors of Important Deadline in Class Action – HTHT
20:42
TruStone Financial Hires Director of Marketing and Communications
20:35
Over 3.5 Million People Improved Their Health with United Way
20:29
Invest Nebraska announces investment in White Dog Labs
20:20
Verizon extends free Talk, Text and Data offer for customers impacted by Camp, Woolsey and Hill Fires to November 30
20:11
FinTech Firm OppLoans Ranked 86th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2018 “Technology Fast 500™”
20:06
Orbital Tracking Corp Ranked a Fastest Growing Company on Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™
19:48
Carahsoft Receives the Red Hat Public Sector Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 November 2018 21:10:14
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2018-11-15 22:10:14 - 2018-11-15 21:10:14 - 1000 - Website: OKAY