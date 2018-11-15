15/11/2018 05:00:00

Panera Bread Meets Demand for Better Breakfast On the Go With Breakfast Delivery

First National Restaurant Company to Offer Breakfast Delivery by Its Own Drivers to Office or Home

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whether you prefer early dining at your desk or breakfast in bed, Panera Bread is giving you a new way to kick-start the morning by launching breakfast delivery, starting with 231 cities and towns nationwide. Now, Panera fans who work or live near participating cafes can order a better breakfast on the go that is packed with wholesome ingredients like fresh fruit, 100% clean bacon or brioche rolls baked fresh every day, delivered directly to your office or home.

Panera breakfast delivery offers a convenient alternative to waiting in line for morning breakfast and coffee – now, breakfast can meet you at the office or at your door. Easily ordered via the Panera app or website, breakfast delivery makes it simple to make your mornings more delicious. Panera now offers morning breakfast delivery in 381 cafes in 231 cities and towns, including select cafes in the Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, St. Louis and Minneapolis markets, and plans to offer the service in an additional 30 cafes by the end of 2018.

“Since we launched Panera delivery, guests have been asking ‘what about breakfast?’ We’re all looking for an easier way to get a better breakfast as we start our day,” said Blaine Hurst, Panera CEO. “Panera is uniquely suited to meet this need—the convenience of our digital properties and our great service provide a better experience for wholesome food, delivered any time of day.”

Panera is the first national restaurant company to offer breakfast delivery using its own drivers. Unlike other restaurants that use third-party delivery services, Panera employs its own delivery drivers in most markets, providing the quality, speed and warmth guests expect from Panera.  Typically, guests within an eight-minute drive time of participating cafes can order breakfast delivery via the Panera app or website for as little as a $5 menu purchase (excluding tax) plus a delivery fee.  Breakfast hours will vary by participating bakery-cafe.

Whether it’s via delivery, catering, Rapid Pick-Up® or drive-thru, Panera’s morning menu has something for everyone, from Vermont cheddar and eggs on Farmstyle bread, to asiago cheese bagels, to steel cut oatmeal topped with fruit.  Just like lunch and dinner, the breakfast menu is fully customizable, catering to picky eaters and dietary preferences alike.  All breakfast food offerings are 100% clean, with no artificial preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, or colors from artificial sources.

Hungry for Panera? Find out if breakfast delivery is available in a bakery-cafe near you by visiting delivery.panerabread.com.

About Panera Bread 

Thirty years ago, at a time when quick service meant low quality, Panera set out to challenge this expectation. We believed that food that was good and that you could feel good about, served in a warm and welcoming environment by people who cared, could bring out the best in all of us. To us, that is food as it should be and that is why we exist.

So we began with a simple commitment: to bake bread fresh every day in our bakery-cafes. No short cuts, just bakers with simple ingredients and hot ovens. Each night, any unsold bread and baked goods were shared with neighbors in need.

These traditions carry on today, as we have continued to find ways to be an ally for wellness to our guests. That means crafting a menu of soups, salads and sandwiches that we are proud to feed our families. Like poultry and pork raised without antibiotics on our salads and sandwiches. A commitment to transparency and options that empower our guests to eat the way they want. Seasonal flavors and whole grains. And a commitment to removing or not using artificial additives (preservatives, sweeteners, flavors, and colors from artificial sources) in the food in our bakery-cafes. Why? Because we think that simpler is better and we believe in serving food as it should be. Because when you don’t have to compromise to eat well, all that is left is the joy of eating.

We’re also focused on improving quality and convenience. With investments in technology and operations, we now offer new ways to enjoy your Panera favorites – like mobile ordering and Rapid PickUp® for to-go orders and delivery – all designed to make things easier for our guests.

As a result, Panera has been one of the most successful restaurant companies in history. What started as one 400-square-foot cookie store in Boston has grown into a company with more than 2,300 units, nearly $6 billion in system-wide sales, and over 100,000 associates. In more than 25 years as a publicly traded company, Panera has created significant shareholder value.

In late 2017, Panera acquired Au Bon Pain Holding Co. Inc., parent company of the 304-unit Au Bon Pain bakery-café chain. The acquisition reunites Panera and Au Bon Pain, both of which were founded by Ron Shaich, and will intensify Panera’s growth in new real estate channels, including hospitals, universities and transportation centers.

As of September 25, 2018, there were 2,097 bakery-cafes in 47 states and in Ontario, Canada, operating under the Panera Bread®, Saint Louis Bread Co.® or Paradise Bakery & Cafe® names. For more information, visit panerabread.com or find us on Twitter (@panerabread), Facebook (facebook.com/panerabread) or Instagram (@panerabread).

