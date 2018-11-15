15/11/2018 19:12:04

Pointillist Named as a Leader in Customer Journey Analytics by Top Analyst Firm

Independent Research Firm Cites Pointillist as a Leader in Both Customer Journey Orchestration and Visioning Evaluations

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pointillist, an award-winning provider of customer journey analytics software, today announced that Forrester Research has named it as a Leader in both The Forrester WaveTM: Journey Orchestration Platforms, Q4 2018 and The Forrester WaveTM: Journey Visioning Platforms, Q4 2018.

In both reports Forrester states, “Pointillist works closely and quickly with clients to integrate an initial set of data sources, create the right journey nomenclature, and pick a specific business case to start proving the value of a journey-based approach to personalization. The platform has a robust dashboard that can be used to monitor KPIs across stages of the customer lifecycle and uses a flexible canvas to organize, plan, and share journey projects.

In the Orchestration Wave, the report continues that the Pointillist® customer journey analytics platform “provides an easy way to embed a wide variety of triggers into the most important customer journeys to drive actions like adding a customer to a campaign, changing a customer attribute in a CRM system, sending an alert or email to an individual employee, or cross-selling.

Among the 12 vendors evaluated in the Visioning report and the nine vendors evaluated in the Orchestration report, Pointillist scored the highest in the Journey Testing and Optimization criterion. Pointillist also scored five out of five in the usability criterion.

We believe that being named a Leader in both Forrester reports validates the feedback we hear on a daily basis from our rapidly growing family of clients and partners,” said Steve Offsey, Vice President of Marketing at Pointillist. “Through the use of our disruptive product, our clients are achieving real business impact, including improving customer experience, boosting customer acquisition, reducing cost to serve, limiting churn and making customer experience metrics actionable.

About Pointillist

®

The Pointillist customer journey analytics platform enables rapid discovery of customer insights, to help companies dramatically improve customer experience and marketing results. The platform reveals the actual paths customers take, as they engage with a company across touchpoints and over time. In minutes, users of the platform can connect the dots between customer interactions and quantitative metrics such as revenue, churn and customer lifetime value. Unlike other solutions that merely unify customer data, the Pointillist platform reveals high-impact customer insights and enables engagement with customers at optimal points along their journey. Pointillist is a business unit of Altisource Portfolio Solutions, S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS).

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com.

Source: Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Investor Contact:

Michelle D. Esterman

Chief Financial Officer

770-612-7007

Michelle.Esterman@altisource.com

Press Contact:

Swati Sahai

Senior Marketing Manager

617-728-6115

Swati.Sahai@pointillist.com

