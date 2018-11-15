15/11/2018 09:45:00

Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Publication of a Supplementary Prospectus

PR Newswire

London, November 15

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

To:                 PR Newswire

From:             Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:              15 November 2018

Publication of Supplementary Prospectus

Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the "Company") has today published a supplementary prospectus approved by the UK Listing Authority.  The publication of the supplementary prospectus is a regulatory requirement under the Prospectus Rules following the publication of the Company's half-year financial report for the six months ended 5 October 2018.

The supplementary prospectus is supplemental to, and should be read in conjunction with, the prospectus published by the Company on 2 February 2018 in relation to the issue of further new ordinary shares.

A copy of the supplementary prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at https://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm.do.

The supplementary prospectus is also available in electronic form on the Company's website at www.capitalgearingtrust.com and available for collection, free of charge, during normal business hours on any working day (Saturday, Sunday and public holidays excepted) until 1 February 2019 from the offices of Dickson Minto W.S., Broadgate Tower, 20 Primrose Street, London EC2A 2EW and from the registered office of the Company.

Steven Cowie

Company Secretary

Email: company.secretary@capitalgearingtrust.com

