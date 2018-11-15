Recent Analysis Shows Aquantia, Ubiquiti Networks, Reliv' International, Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Patriot Transportation Holding, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ), Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT), Reliv' International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV), Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT), Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI), and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets examine Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ), Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT), Reliv' International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV), Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT), Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI), and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward.

AQUANTIA CORP. (AQ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aquantia's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Aquantia reported revenue of $32.90MM vs $26.72MM (up 23.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.06 vs -$0.21. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Aquantia reported revenue of $103.37MM vs $86.68MM (up 19.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.59 vs -$0.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.05 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. (UBNT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ubiquiti Networks' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ubiquiti Networks reported revenue of $282.91MM vs $245.87MM (up 15.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.16 vs $0.93 (up 24.73%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ubiquiti Networks reported revenue of $1,016.86MM vs $865.27MM (up 17.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.54 vs $3.16 (down 19.62%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.69 and is expected to report on August 23rd, 2019.

RELIV' INTERNATIONAL, INC. (RELV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Reliv' International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Reliv' International reported revenue of $8.46MM vs $10.01MM (down 15.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.53 vs -$0.28. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Reliv' International reported revenue of $41.79MM vs $45.51MM (down 8.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.38 vs -$0.34. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST (PBT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Permian Basin Royalty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Permian Basin Royalty Trust reported revenue of $7.24MM vs $6.10MM (up 18.72%) and basic earnings per share $0.15 vs $0.13 (up 15.38%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Permian Basin Royalty Trust reported revenue of $30.56MM vs $21.09MM (up 44.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.42 (up 50.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. (PATI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Patriot Transportation Holding's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Patriot Transportation Holding reported revenue of $29.40MM vs $28.10MM (up 4.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.14 (up 135.71%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Patriot Transportation Holding reported revenue of $112.17MM vs $120.17MM (down 6.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $1.74 (down 68.39%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NAVB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals reported revenue of $0.23MM vs $0.22MM (up 3.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals reported revenue of $1.81MM vs $4.97MM (down 63.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.47 vs -$0.09. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

