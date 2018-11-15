15/11/2018 12:40:00

Recent Analysis Shows Aquantia, Ubiquiti Networks, Reliv' International, Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Patriot Transportation Holding, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth

Related content
26 Jul - 
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Announces Results ..
24 Jul - 
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Announces Release ..
03 May - 
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem,..

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Fundamental Markets released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ), Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT), Reliv' International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV), Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT), Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI), and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

AQ DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AQ

UBNT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UBNT

RELV DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RELV

PBT DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PBT

PATI DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PATI

NAVB DOWNLOAD: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NAVB

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Fundamental Markets, available for free download at the links above, examine Aquantia Corp. (NYSE:AQ), Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNT), Reliv' International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELV), Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT), Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI), and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed November 13th, 2018. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

AQUANTIA CORP. (AQ) REPORT OVERVIEW

Aquantia's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Aquantia reported revenue of $32.90MM vs $26.72MM (up 23.15%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.06 vs -$0.21. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Aquantia reported revenue of $103.37MM vs $86.68MM (up 19.26%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.59 vs -$0.10. Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.06. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.05 and is expected to report on February 14th, 2019.

To read the full Aquantia Corp. (AQ) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=AQ

-----------------------------------------

UBIQUITI NETWORKS, INC. (UBNT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ubiquiti Networks' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ubiquiti Networks reported revenue of $282.91MM vs $245.87MM (up 15.06%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.16 vs $0.93 (up 24.73%). For the twelve months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Ubiquiti Networks reported revenue of $1,016.86MM vs $865.27MM (up 17.52%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.54 vs $3.16 (down 19.62%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on February 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.75. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.69 and is expected to report on August 23rd, 2019.

To read the full Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (UBNT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=UBNT

-----------------------------------------

RELIV' INTERNATIONAL, INC. (RELV) REPORT OVERVIEW

Reliv' International's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Reliv' International reported revenue of $8.46MM vs $10.01MM (down 15.46%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.53 vs -$0.28. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Reliv' International reported revenue of $41.79MM vs $45.51MM (down 8.18%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.38 vs -$0.34. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 26th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Reliv' International, Inc. (RELV) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=RELV

-----------------------------------------

PERMIAN BASIN ROYALTY TRUST (PBT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Permian Basin Royalty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Permian Basin Royalty Trust reported revenue of $7.24MM vs $6.10MM (up 18.72%) and basic earnings per share $0.15 vs $0.13 (up 15.38%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Permian Basin Royalty Trust reported revenue of $30.56MM vs $21.09MM (up 44.91%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.63 vs $0.42 (up 50.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 21st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PBT

-----------------------------------------

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. (PATI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Patriot Transportation Holding's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended June 30th, 2018 vs June 30th, 2017, Patriot Transportation Holding reported revenue of $29.40MM vs $28.10MM (up 4.63%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.33 vs $0.14 (up 135.71%). For the twelve months ended September 30th, 2017 vs September 30th, 2016, Patriot Transportation Holding reported revenue of $112.17MM vs $120.17MM (down 6.66%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.55 vs $1.74 (down 68.39%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on December 5th, 2018. The report will be for the fiscal period ending September 30th, 2018.

To read the full Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (PATI) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=PATI

-----------------------------------------

NAVIDEA BIOPHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NAVB) REPORT OVERVIEW

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals reported revenue of $0.23MM vs $0.22MM (up 3.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.02 vs -$0.01. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals reported revenue of $1.81MM vs $4.97MM (down 63.59%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.47 vs -$0.09. Analysts expect earnings to be released on March 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending December 31st, 2018.

To read the full Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NAVB) report, download it here: https://Fundamental-Markets.com/register/?so=NAVB

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT FUNDAMENTAL MARKETS

Fundamental Markets serves thousands of members and have provided research through some of the world's leading brokerages for over a decade–and continue to be one of the best information sources for investors and investment professionals worldwide. Fundamental Markets' roster boasts decades of financial experience and includes top financial writers, FINRA® BrokerCheck® certified professionals with current and valid CRD® number designations, as well as Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designation holders, to ensure up to date factual information for active readers on the topics they care about.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Fundamental Markets' oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Fundamental Markets' roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Fundamental Markets have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Fundamental Markets' Compliance department by Phone, at +1 667-401-0010, or by E-mail at compliance@Fundamental-Markets.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Fundamental Markets, Fundamental Markets members, and/or Fundamental Markets affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Fundamental Markets makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Fundamental Markets has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Fundamental Markets is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Andrew Duffie, Media Department

Office: +1 667-401-0010

E-mail: media@Fundamental-Markets.com

© 2018 Fundamental Markets. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@Fundamental-Markets.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

FINRA®, BrokerCheck®, and CRD® are registered trademarks owned by Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, Inc.

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

12:40 UBNT
Recent Analysis Shows Aquantia, Ubiquiti Networks, Reliv' International, Permian Basin Royalty Trust, Patriot Transportation Holding, and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
03 May UBNT
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiquiti Networks, and 1st Source — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
18 Apr UBNT
FINAL DEADLINE ALERT:  Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Losses In Excess Of $100,000 From Investment In Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: UBNT) To Contact The Firm
17 Apr UBNT
Safirstein Metcalf LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. – UBNT
16 Apr UBNT
UBNT ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ubiquiti Networks, Inc.; April 23 Deadline – UBNT
29 Mar UBNT
The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 (UBNT)
29 Mar UBNT
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - Deadline Reminder for Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. Shareholders – UBNT
26 Mar UBNT
UBNT EQUITY ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of a Class Action Involving Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018
23 Mar UBNT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. of Commencement of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 23, 2018 – UBNT
22 Mar UBNT
Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutics, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust, and Mesabi Trust with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement

HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin PLC

22/02/2018 10:54:53
Related news
28 Jun - Form 8.3 - Sibanye Gold Ltd
30 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
29 May - HSBC Bank Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Lonmin Plc
FORM 8.5 EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Name of exempt principal trader: HSBC BANK PLC (b) Name of offeror/offeree i..

Rathbone Brothers Plc : Preliminary announcement of 2017 results

Related news
06 Nov - Director/PDMR Shareholding
01 Nov - Total voting rights
25 Oct - Appointment of non-executive director
17 Oct - Rathbone Brothers Plc - 3rd Quarter Results
22/02/2018 07:00:19
Funds under management up 14.3% to £39.1 billionThis is a preliminary statement of annual results published in accordance with FCA Listing Rule 9.7A. It covers the year ended 31 December 2017. Mark Nicholls, Chairman of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said: "UK and global investment markets performed well in 2017, with some indices reaching record levels towards the end of the year. This outcome has b..

Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P : Form 8.3 - GKN Plc

Related news
21/02/2018 15:25:10
FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1.         KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. (for itself and related general partners ..

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
AIT Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2019
2
Silicon Valley is the Next Stop for Intellectual Property Awareness Series
3
Verizon Supports North Valley Community Foundation Through $100,000 Donation for California Wildfire Relief
4
A successful crowdfunding campaign suggests a bright future for BLU3
5
Settlement Funds Available For Woolsey Wildfire, Malibu Wildfire, and Camp Fire Victims in Box Canyon, San Fernando Valley, Calabasas, Malibu, Simi Valley, Ventura County, and Los Angeles County

Related stock quotes

Ubiquiti Networks Inc 108.42 0.0% Stock price unchanged
Patriot Transportation H.. 19.70 0.0% Stock price unchanged

Buy and sell signals

  • Trend
  • Moneymachine

Latest news

13:01
Pilot sets new standard for uptime with ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution
13:00
Aspen Group to Announce Fiscal Year 2019 2nd Quarter Results on Monday, December 10th, 2018
13:00
Tricolor Adds AI to Improve Risk Scoring Platform for Underserved Hispanic Consumers
13:00
Summer Infant to Present at LD Micro Conference
13:00
Columbia Care Leads US Cannabis Industry Towards Global Expansion By Becoming First American Company Licensed in European Union
12:58
Transfer of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shares to the Main List
12:56
AGORA HOLDINGS INC. Subsidiary, eSilkroad Network Limited, Enters into a Letter of Intent with Tianjin Eastraise Business Technology Co., Ltd in Order to Collaborate on Mutual Business Growth
12:55
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within The York Water, Canon, Peak Resorts, Volt Information Sciences, LSI Industries, and Xenon Pharmaceuticals — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
12:50
Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within ChannelAdvisor, Texas Roadhouse, Socket Mobile, North American Construction Group, General Finance, and Comstock Mining — New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth

Copyright Berlingske Media 2018  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
15 November 2018 13:21:16
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: LiveBranchBuild_20181114.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2018-11-15 14:21:16 - 2018-11-15 13:21:16 - 1000 - Website: OKAY